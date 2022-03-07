Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav

    First Published Mar 7, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    India and Sri Lanka will clash in the Bengaluru Test from Saturday. Axar Patel has replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the squad.

    The opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali between India and Sri Lanka was one-sided. The hosts managed to win by an innings and 222 runs and possess a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. As things move to the final Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Saturday, a day-night affair, all-rounder Axar Patel has returned to the squad.

    As per PTI, Patel has been recalled to the side, having gained full match fitness. As a result, he has replaced chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. Patel was nursing a shin injury, besides suffering from COVID recently, which ruled him out of the South Africa tour and the home limited-overs series against the Windies, along with the Lanka T20Is.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL, Mohali Test - Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    The official announcement regarding the same is yet to arrive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, it was said while announcing the squad that Patel was to gain fitness by the second Test and would be added to the team. While Kuldeep happened to be a backup spinner, he was replaced over the first-choice Patel.

    Notably, Patel had a brilliant run with the pink ball earlier. During the Ahmedabad day-night Test against England last year, he claimed 11 wickets to rattle the visitors, along with veteran all-rounder cum spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. If selected in Bengaluru, he will likely replace Jayant Yadav in the XI.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test - Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    India's updated Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Saurabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 108 runs, netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    Shane Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa-ayh

    Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

    Recent Stories

    Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia - ADT

    Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia

    Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi speaks to Putin for 35 minutes; appreciates ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors-dnm

    PM Modi speaks to Putin for 35 minutes; appreciates ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors

    Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over 'Operation Ganga', says 'Ukraine operation name as polls in Varanasi too' - ADT

    Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over 'Operation Ganga', says 'Ukraine operation name as polls in Varanasi too'

    Attack Trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack' RCB

    Attack trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack'?

    President Zelenskyy s wife says Putin s forces killing children consciously and cynically gcw

    President Zelenskyy's wife says Putin's forces killing children 'consciously and cynically'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon
    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon