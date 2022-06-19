IND vs SA 2022, Bengaluru T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is taking on South Africa in the Bengaluru T20I on Sunday. Ahead of the decider, we present the hottest Fantasy XI, along with the probables, prediction and more.

    Ayush Gupta
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    On Sunday, India and South Africa will be squaring off in the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The series is locked at 2-2, with the hosts bouncing back in style following the opening two defeats. It must be noted that the Men in Blue have never won a home T20I series against the Proteas, while this happens to be a fresh chance at the same. Also, skipper Rishabh Pant would expect some luck to favour his side, especially at the toss, having lost four in a row. Meanwhile, we present the ultimate Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI, result prediction and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    SA: South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022 - Watch what the Men in Blue did on their trip from Rajkot to Bengaluru

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Gaikwad, Kishan (c), van der-Dussen and Miller
    Gaikwad and Kishan would expectedly fire, while the latter's grave form makes him the skipper. Van der-Dussen and Miller would dominate in the middle order, as has been the case throughout the series.

    Wicketkeeper: Klaasen
    He has lit up the series with his explosive batting towards the end. He can act as an anchor for the middle or as a finisher.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022: 'He hasn't learned' - Gavaskar criticizes Pant following dismissal in 4th T20I

    All-rounders: Pandya and Pretorious
    Pandya has been sensational with the bat, while he can be decent with his fast bowling, whereas Pretorious has been nailing it with his pace, making both no-brainers here.

    Bowlers: Avesh, Harshal (c), Chahal and Bhuvneshwar
    Chahal has been tricky with his leg-spins, giving a hard time to the batters in judging his delivery, making him a must-have, while Bhuvneshwar's veteran experience will always be handy in the seam attack. In contrast, Avesh and Harshal have nailed it throughout with their pace, especially the latter, whose reliability makes him Kishan's deputy.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022: 'Feeling very secure in this set-up' - Dinesh Karthik

    Match details
    Date and day:     June 19, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
    Time: 7.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Chasing team always has the advantage here and is likely to win

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 4:03 PM IST
