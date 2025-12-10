Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance at airport after calling off her wedding to composer Palash Muchhal. Following her father’s health scare and rumours around Muchhal, she has now returned to cricket practice for the Sri Lanka series.

Team India women’s vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance at the airport after the wedding with Bollywood composer Palash Muchhal on Wednesday. Smriti Mandhana was supposed to get married to Palash Muchhal on November 23, but the sudden health scare of her father, Shrinivas, postponed the wedding indefinitely.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Sunday, Mandhana broke her silence by confirming that her marriage to Palash was called off and decided to end the engagement and public speculation, requesting privacy for both families as they move on from the difficult episode. The statement came on the back of the persistent rumours of Palash Muchhal being unfaithful after a flirtatious message went viral on social media. This was denied by his family members, especially his sister, Palak Muchhal.

After the indefinite postponement of the wedding, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal decided to call off the marriage, with both parting ways on mutual terms after discussions between the two families.

Smriti Mandhana’s Public Appearance

A few days after calling off her wedding with Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance at the airport, where she was maintaining a calm and composed demeanour despite the ongoing media attention following a personal setback.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood on his Instagram handle, Team India vice–captain can be seen exiting the airport with her mask on and getting into the car without engaging with the paparazzi or making any public statement. Mandhana’s appearance after the called-off wedding has now drawn significant public attention.

Before making her first public appearance since the called-off wedding with Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana returned to batting in the nets as a part of her preparation for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will begin on December 21. Mandhana’s brother, Shravan, shared a photo of her batting with heart emojis on his Instagram story, signalling her return to focus and resilience

Team India will play the first two matches of the T20I series against Sri Lanka at Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium in Vishakhapatnam before heading to Thiruvanathanapuram to play the remaining matches at the Greenfields Stadium.

How Did Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Fall Apart?

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal were dating for five years, and the couple confirmed their relationship and confirmed their relationship publicly in July 2024. Team India’s vice-captain and Bollywood music composer were destined to get married as their relationship began to gain traction on social media.

During the Women’s World Cup 2025, Palash Muchhal confirmed his marriage to Smriti Mandhana, stating. ‘She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore’. Ahead of the wedding, Palash proposed to Smriti Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where Team India won the historic Women’s World Cup triumph, in a video-captured ring proposal that went viral.

On November 22nd, Palash and Smriti shared photos from their pre-wedding celebrations, signalling their excitement just hours before the wedding date. On the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana’s father suffered a heart attack, prompting both families to call off the ceremony immediately. Thereafter, the rumours of Palash Muchhal being unfaithful began to gain traction, which led to allegations about the Bollywood music composer’s infidelity, prompting both families to eventually confirm the wedding was off.

A couple of weeks later, on December 7, Smriti Mandhana announced that the wedding had been officially called off, breaking her engagement with Palash Muchhal.