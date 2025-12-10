Image Credit : CSK\Twitter

Chennai Super Kings will head into the IPL 2026 Auction to strengthen their bench ahead of the upcoming session of the Indian Premier League.

With a substantial purse of INR 43.4 crore and nine remaining slots to fill after retaining key players, including an INR 18 crore trade of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, the five-time IPL champions will look to fill critical gaps in their lineup at the auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players Chennai Super Kings are likely to target at the IPL Auction.