Cameron Green to Prithvi Shaw: 5 Players CSK Likely to Target at IPL 2026 Auction
Chennai Super Kings head into the IPL 2026 auction with a sizeable purse after major trades and releases. The franchise is targeting top all-rounders, a frontline spinner, and an explosive opener as they look to rebuild and strengthen their squad.
CSK Head into Auction with INR 43.4 Crore Purse
Chennai Super Kings will head into the IPL 2026 Auction to strengthen their bench ahead of the upcoming session of the Indian Premier League.
With a substantial purse of INR 43.4 crore and nine remaining slots to fill after retaining key players, including an INR 18 crore trade of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, the five-time IPL champions will look to fill critical gaps in their lineup at the auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16.
On that note, let’s take a look at five players Chennai Super Kings are likely to target at the IPL Auction.
1. Cameron Green
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has returned to the auction and is listed at the base price of INR 2 crore, the highest among eight brackets. Green is expected to be in-demand players at the mini–auction, and Chennai Super Kings are likely to bid for the all-rounder in order to bolster their middle-order batting and pace bowling options ahead of the IPL 2026. Though Cameron Green is listed as a batter, he is expected to play a key role with the ball.
After the Chennai Super Kings traded Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals, the void has been left to fill for a proven overseas all-rounder who can bat in the middle and provide pace bowling options. The five-time IPL champions will likely use this opportunity to bid for the Australian all-rounder and acquire a like-for-like replacement who can contribute significantly with the bat and ball.
2. Ravi Bishnoi
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi was released by Lucknow Super Giants, and he was listed at the base price of INR 2 crore, making him one of the five Indian players with the highest price at the IPL 2026 auction. In the last IPL season, the spinner was retained for INR 11 crore by the LSG, but had a little impact as he picked just nine wickets in 11 matches. Though Bishnoi did not have a significant impact last season, he is expected to attract bids from the franchises.
Ravi Bishnoi is likely a potential target for Chennai Super Kings, who are looking to fill the gap left by Ravindra Jadeja’s trade to Rajasthan Royals and Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement. With the departure of experienced spinners, CSK are in desperate need of having a frontline Indian spinner. With the Chepauk conditions expected to spinners, Bishnoi will likely be a valuable addition for CSK.
3. Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, whose bowling action is similar to Lasith Malinga, was released by the Chennai Super Kings and has been listed at a base price of INR 2 crore, the highest among eight brackets. Pathirana was retained by CSK for INR 13 crore, but could not justify his price as he picked 13 wickets at an average of 32.62 in 12 matches. Pathirana was instrumental in CSK’s title-winning campaign in 2023.
Though released by CSK, Matheesha Pathirana is likely to be brought back by the five-time IPL champions, but lower price than his retained price of INR 13 crore in the last season. The Chennai Super Kings need to reinforce their pace attack, and bringing back Sri Lankan pacer could be a strategic move to acquire a specialist pace bowler who is already familiar with the team environment and dynamics.
4. Prithvi Shaw
One would not be surprised if the Chennai Super Kings bid for Prithvi Shaw at the IPL 2026 Auction. An opening slot is open after the release of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, which will need to be addressed ahead of the IPL 2026. Prithvi Shaw, who has been listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh after going unsold in the last IPL auction, appears to be an ideal option for the opener’s role.
Shaw has been impressive in form since his switch from Mumbai to Maharashtra, and his aggressive style of batting will allow the skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, to play his natural anchor role at the top order. Having an aggressive batter at the top could enable the CSK middle-order play with more aggression and intent, allowing the team to post imposing totals.
4. Liam Livingstone
Another player Chennai Super Kings are likely to target is England all-rounder Liam Livingstone at the IPL 2026 Auction. Livingstone was released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite playing a crucial role in the team’s maiden IPL triumph. RCB acquired Liam Livingstone for INR 8.75 crore, but his impact was not significant as he scored just 112 runs and picked two wickets.
However, England all-rounder, who is a hard-hitter in the middle, is unlikely to go unsold as the CSK is expected to bid for him as the team is looking to fill the gaps left by Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, and support middle-order batters like Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni with his power-hitting abilities and provide a handy spin bowling option as well. However, CSK is unlikely to bid Liam Livinsgtone for a price close to INR 8.75 crore.
