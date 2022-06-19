Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022: Watch what the Men in Blue did on their trip from Rajkot to Bengaluru

    India is in Bengaluru ahead of the final T20I against South Africa. Meanwhile, here's what all happened with the hosts between Rajkot and Bengaluru.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: Watch what the Men in Blue did on their trip from Rajkot to Bengaluru-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Team India will be on a mission as it locks horns against South Africa in the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The series is locked 2-2, with the Men in Blue winning the last two T20Is to bounce back. On Saturday, the hosts arrived in Bengaluru from Rajkot. Meanwhile, a lot happened in between the trip to the two cities. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the same on its social media handles. Watch it below to find out.

    In the video, the Indian team arrives at the team hotel in Rajkot following its comprehensive win in the fourth T20I. The players make their way into the hotel while some dance. In contrast, the team is cutting a cake in the hotel lobby, led by the two top performers from the match, pacer Avesh Khan and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

    The following day, while the team departed, fans accumulated outside the hotel to cheer and greet the players, while Gujarat lad Hardik Pandya was being cheered by the fans all around. The team is seen having a friendly chat in the waiting lounge of the Rajkot airport before boarding the flight.

    En route, some players wave at the camera in a unique style. In the meantime, wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan urges Avesh to say something to the camera and proclaims that he is a great fan of his. However, Avesh appears to be shy and decides against speaking anything. The team soon lands in Bengaluru, where the staff at its team hotel greets it.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
