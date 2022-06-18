Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022: 'Feeling very secure in this set-up' - Dinesh Karthik

    India rode to a commanding 82-run win over South Africa in the Rajkot T20I on Friday. Dinesh Karthik's fruitful knock with the bat was one of the highlights, and here's how he is feeling in his recent form.

    Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is apparently in the form of his life. On Friday, he played a compelling knock of a 27-ball 55 in the fourth Twenty20 International (T20I) against South Africa at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. As a result, India managed to secure a mammoth 82-run win, thus levelling the five-match series 2-2. Karthik is supposedly in the form of his life, which began during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, he has clarified his recent form and how he feels about the current Team India set-up.

    After the victory on Friday, Karthik mentioned, "Feels good. I am feeling very secure in this set-up. In the last game, things didn't go according to plan, but I went and expressed myself today."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I - Social media thrilled as Karthik-Avesh show helps India level series

    Karthik also credited Indian head coach Rahul Dravid for creating a positive dressing room atmosphere, reporting, "Credit to Rahul Dravid; there is a certain sense of calmness. The dressing room is a calm place right now. It is important to learn to embrace the pressure. It feels secure and fuzzy. That clarity and the environment helped."

    Karthik's brilliant form was also appreciated by Indian skipper Rishabh Pant, who cited, "I think DK is thinking a little better. He can assess situations better, which comes with practice. DK went for the kill immediately, which gave us the positivity."

