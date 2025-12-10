IPL Brand Value Plunges 20% to $9 Billion, Top Franchises See Significant Losses
IPL’s brand value dropped 20% to $9B, raising doubts about its popularity. The halt of IPL 2025 and the online gaming ban impacted most franchises’ market value ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, with Gujarat Titans being the only team to see growth.
Is the IPL's charm fading?
Doubts have started to arise whether the IPL, one of the world's richest sports leagues, is losing its popularity. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been dominating league cricket over the last 18 years, with its mix of star power, high-octane matches, and massive fan engagement making it a global phenomenon. Last year, the IPL was valued at $12 billion, making it one of the richest sporting leagues in the world.
However, there has been a significant decline in the market value, which sparked debates about whether the IPL is losing its edge after an unprecedented growth over the last several years. According to the report by Brand Finance, the Indian Premier League witnessed a20% drop in its brand value, currently valued at $9 billion.
Significant drop ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
According to the report, the IPL's brand value has dropped significantly, and there has been a huge decline in the value of the teams as well. The report came at a time when the IPL 2026 Auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. The mini-IPL auction will witness all 10 franchises vying for their targeted players in order to strengthen their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Over the last 18 years, IPL has been one of the most lucrative cricket leagues in the world, given the massive fan following, star-studded line-ups, and record-breaking commercial deals that have persistently driven its growth in popularity and revenue.
Why IPL's Brand Value Dropped?
The report by Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy, cited reasons behind the significant drop in the brand value of the IPL. The report stated that the cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack forced the BCCI to halt the IPL 2025, and the uncertainties over the mega-auction as the reasons behind IPL's decline in brand.
The drop in IPL's brand value has also affected the teams' overall market value and their appeal to sponsors and fans. The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals witnessed a significant decline in the market value.
RCB's brand value drops by 10%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's value has dropped by 10%, currently valued at $105 million, despite winning their maiden IPL title this year. Earlier this year, United Spirits, the Indian arm of Diageo LLC, officially announced the sale of the franchise, and the transfer of ownership is expected to be concluded by March 31 next year. The franchise's management was reportedly seeking a valuation of $2 billion for the team.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, which is reportedly on sale, witnessed a significant drop of 35% in their brand value, currently valued at $53 million. The franchise recently traded their skipper, Sanju Samson, to the Chennai Super Kings for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL auction.
SRH, KKR, CSK, and DC's Brand Value Dropped Significantly
Sunrisers Hyderabad's value fell by 34% ($56 million), followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, who have their value dropped by 33% ($73 million). Despite being the five-time IPL champions and one of the most popular teams in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings' brand value has also taken a hit, dropping by 24% ($93 million), while Delhi Capitals' recorded a decline of 26% ($59 million).
The other franchises, like Lucknow Super Giants (2% to $59 million) and Punjab Kings (3% to $66 million) did not experience as steep a decline compared to other franchises, despite bigger market shifts.
Gujarat Titans' brand value increases
The Gujarat Titans were the only team that witnessed an increase in their brand value, with 2% growth, bringing their valuation to $70 million. The Gujarat Titans made their IPL debut in 2022 and reached two successive finals in 2022 and 2023, winning the 2022 edition of the tournament. In IPL 2025, GT reached the playoffs but was knocked out after the tournament following their defeat to the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are the most valued IPL franchise, according to the Brand Finance report. The five-time IPL champions are currently valued at $108 million, despite 9% drop from last year.
Online-Gaming Ban Affect IPL Market
In October this year, D&P Advisory flagged the decline in the Indian Premier League's brand valuation from ₹82,700 crore ($9.9 billion) in 2024 to ₹76,100 crore ($8.8 billion) in 2025, as quoted by The Economic Times. In 2023, the IPL was reportedly valued at ₹92,500 crore ($11.2 billion). Over the past two years, the league has seen a steady drop in brand value, raising concerns about sponsorships and the overall commercial growth of the IPL.
According to the firm, the ban on real-money gaming by the Indian government has also contributed to the decline, affecting the sponsorships, market revenue, and fan engagement associated with fantasy sports platforms linked to the IPL.
