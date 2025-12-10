Image Credit : X/ Mufaddal Vohra

Doubts have started to arise whether the IPL, one of the world's richest sports leagues, is losing its popularity. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been dominating league cricket over the last 18 years, with its mix of star power, high-octane matches, and massive fan engagement making it a global phenomenon. Last year, the IPL was valued at $12 billion, making it one of the richest sporting leagues in the world.

However, there has been a significant decline in the market value, which sparked debates about whether the IPL is losing its edge after an unprecedented growth over the last several years. According to the report by Brand Finance, the Indian Premier League witnessed a20% drop in its brand value, currently valued at $9 billion.