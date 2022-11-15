IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Nations with larger player pools can balance red and white-ball cricket' - Williamson

India vs New Zealand 2022-23: Less than a week after the ICC T20 World Cup Final, India begins its tour of New Zealand. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson feels that only nations with a larger player pool can balance red and white-ball cricket.

England's phenomenal success in white-ball cricket has forced rivals to consider a different set of players and coaches for the limited-overs game and Tests. Still, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson feels only a team with a big talent pool can afford to take that route. Williamson was referring to the vast reserve of players that a side like India possesses, and a smaller nation like New Zealand doesn't. Currently, England is the only central cricket team with different coaches, with Brendon McCullum in charge of the Test side and Matthew Mott guiding the white-ball cricketers.

"With the volume of cricket happening, that is a challenge, not just for the players but for the support staff too. You are playing games every two or three days, and that has its challenges, and you see more and more around the world where formats are split. Once again, there is a balance to strike," Williamson said in a virtual media interaction ahead of the limited-overs series against India beginning in Wellington on Friday.

"Some nations with larger player pools have more of an opportunity to do that, and other sides have other challenges. You are always trying to balance that out and make sure guys are fresh," he added. Williamson, whose team lost in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis last week, was also asked if tournament champions England set the template for how the shortest format should be played.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests

"There are so many T20 solid sides, and we saw it in this tournament more so than any other. There were several upsets. The English team plays a strong brand of cricket which is aggressive and suits the balance of their side, and every team is always trying to work around its strength and play according to those to put out its best performance," examined Williamson.

"The game is always evolving, but you see it go in circles where it goes in one direction and returns to another. In the end, you are trying to understand what works for the team with the resources that you have," Williamson opined. He said the six-game series versus India, including three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), will start the team's preparation for the ICC World Cup 2-23 in India.

India will be playing the series without their senior players. Still, considering the 'incredible depth' they have, Williamson reckons the ones getting the opportunity will post a tough challenge for the team.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - Rahul Dravid rested, VVS Laxman to handle coaching duties

'New Zealand tour will help Umran in his journey'

With India hitting the reset mode after yet another disappointing World Cup campaign, the likes of pacer Umran Malik have a chance to prove themselves on the big stage. Besides a drastic change in powerplay batting approach, India also needs an express pace bowler like Malik to support an injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah.

Having worked with Malik in the IPL, Williamson backed him to do well in New Zealand. "Umran is a super exciting talent. I spent time with him last year, and his raw pace was a real asset. Seeing him on the Indian international scene is a remarkable rise. When you can bowl 150-plus, it is exhilarating. By being in the squad, there are high hopes of his involvement with Indian cricket for a long time and coming on the tours like these will help him in his journey."

'Boult and Guptill remain big part of NZ set-up

Finn Allen's rise as an opener meant veteran Martin Guptill had to sit on the sidelines in the T20WC. He is not part of the squad for the India series, nor is senior pacer Trent Boult, who recently opted out of a New Zealand central contract.

ALSO READ: End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?

Williamson said Guptill was not picked for the India series as the squad in a home series is not as big as an away series while they hope to unearth more pace bowling options in Boult's absence. "With the moving landscape we are presented with, players have made some decisions, and Trent is a big part of our team. He has done that, and although still available, he has a few other things to focus on," he defined.

"There is an opportunity at the moment with other guys on the fringe to get some chance, and for us building a team and growing as a team is important. But Trent is certainly a big part of New Zealand cricket and has been for a long time. It is going to be important to learn and understand how it looks over the next period," added Williamson.

On Guptill, Williamson said: "You could argue that he has been our best white-ball cricketer ever. He is right up there. He brought good qualities to the team, was outstanding throughout the World Cup, and passed on his knowledge to the young ones. So, full credit to him."

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya to lead India's T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs

India and New Zealand are playing a bilateral T20I series less than a week after the T20WC final for the second time in as many years. Williamson said that, as players, they have little control over the schedule. "Not just the World Cup, the schedule prior has been busy and has been the case for everybody. After a significant event, there is an opportunity and sometimes a risk to have a few days off and come back together as a group, but as you know, the schedule is pretty full," he reckoned.

"Any opportunity to play India is a special one. With India resting a few of their players and bringing in other players, you see the challenges faced with tight scheduling. That is being the nature of the beast," concluded Williamson. India's tour of New Zealand will be aired on Amazon Prime Video and DD Sports.

(With inputs from PTI)