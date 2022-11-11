Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Rahul Dravid rested, VVS Laxman to handle coaching duties

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2022-23: As India prepares for the limited-overs New Zealand tour after ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Rahul Dravid has been rested, while VVS Laxman will be handling the coaching duties.

    Image credit: PTI

    National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman will be India's acting head coach for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand. The Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff has been given a break following the side's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. India will play six limited-overs matches in New Zealand, including three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs), beginning November 18 in Wellington. Senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma, top-order batter Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested for the tour. The coaching staff was also given a recess after the T20WC.

    Image credit: Getty

    "The NCA team headed by Laxman with Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling) will join the New Zealand-bound squad," a BCCI source disclosed to PTI. It will not be the first time Laxman will be in charge of Team India. The former cricketer formerly coached India during the tours of Zimbabwe and Ireland and the ODI series at home versus South Africa before the T20WC.

    Image credit: Getty

    All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead in the T20I series, while veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will command the ODI side. Rohit will be back to head the side in Bangladesh. Kohli and Ashwin will also return to the team for the Bangladesh tour, where India plays three ODIs and a couple of Tests, starting December 4.

    Image credit: Getty

    India was mercilessly knocked out of the T20WC after England gave it a 10-wicket thrashing in the semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The members who will not be part of the New Zealand leg have already commenced disbanding. While Kohli has left Adelaide, Rahul and Rohit will also be flying out momentarily. Quite a few squad members will also disassemble from Sydney and Perth.

    (With inputs from PTI)

