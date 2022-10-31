Hardik Pandya to lead India's T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, opener KL Rahul, keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested for the New Zealand tour.

    All-rounder Hardik Pandya was chosen as India's captain on Monday for the three-match T20I series that will begin on November 18 in New Zealand. Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul and keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were rested as part of "workload management of players". 

    For the New Zealand tour, veteran Shikhar Dhawan will captain the team in the three-match ODI series as regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have all been rested.

    The T20 series will begin four days after the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 18 in Wellington.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Dinesh Karthik's back spasms make him a doubtful starter

    The second match will be played on November 20 in Mount Maunganui, while the series will conclude on November 22 in Napier. The ODI series will begin on November 25 (Auckland), followed by matches on November 27 (Hamilton) and November 30 (Christchurch). 

    Selection Committee Chairman Chetan Sharma also announced squads for the Bangladesh tour, where the team will play three ODIs and two Tests. 

    This is the first time that the BCCI has announced four squads simultaneously. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in Bangladesh, where Kohli and Ashwin will also play.

    "Nobody asked for rest. All the decisions are part of the workload management of players. We have reports from the medical team on who to give rest when and how to manage them," Sharma said during a virtual media interaction. 

    Squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. 

    Squad for NZ ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik. 

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar' - Arshdeep Singh

    Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal 

    Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

    (With inputs from PTI)

