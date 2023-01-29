IND vs AUS 2022-23: Travis Head looks to take inspiration from England to attack India; here's how

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be up for a task against India in the four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Travis Head has taken inspiration from England's success in Pakistan and looks to take a page out of its books.

Inspired by England's daredevilry in Pakistan, Australian batter Travis Head will shun his composed approach on spinning Indian tracks and enter the Test series versus the hosts, aiming to dominate the opposition bowling attack. India and Australia will be facing off in the upcoming four-Test Gavaskar-Border Trophy, beginning with the opening game on February 9. "Watching the way England played in Pakistan, I've probably looked back and wasn't as positive as I'd like to be against spin in those series. The way I played throughout this series against spin - I know it's completely different being in Australia - but the more positive I am, the better I am with my feet and the better I am in defence," Head told Sydney Morning Herald ahead of Australia's departure for India. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I - Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

"We've seen that with fast bowling this summer. When I hunt the ball, my front foot defence is probably the best, and I've got to go over there with a positive mindset, not a defensive one," added Head. In his last three series in Asia (versus Pakistan in 2018 and 2022 and Sri Lanka last year), Head has laboured to score runs against the spinners.

Head's past outings in the sub-continent have attracted him just 213 runs from 11 innings at an average of 21.30. "I think I may have been a bit on the defensive side in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which you've always got a ball on your name over there," Head continued. ALSO READ: Border-Gavaskar Trophy - Australia's Marcus Stoinis believes in-form Virat Kohli could be biggest threat

