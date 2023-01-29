Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Travis Head looks to take inspiration from England to attack India; here's how

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be up for a task against India in the four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Travis Head has taken inspiration from England's success in Pakistan and looks to take a page out of its books.

    Image credit: Getty

    Inspired by England's daredevilry in Pakistan, Australian batter Travis Head will shun his composed approach on spinning Indian tracks and enter the Test series versus the hosts, aiming to dominate the opposition bowling attack. India and Australia will be facing off in the upcoming four-Test Gavaskar-Border Trophy, beginning with the opening game on February 9.

    "Watching the way England played in Pakistan, I've probably looked back and wasn't as positive as I'd like to be against spin in those series. The way I played throughout this series against spin - I know it's completely different being in Australia - but the more positive I am, the better I am with my feet and the better I am in defence," Head told Sydney Morning Herald ahead of Australia's departure for India.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I - Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Image credit: Getty

    "We've seen that with fast bowling this summer. When I hunt the ball, my front foot defence is probably the best, and I've got to go over there with a positive mindset, not a defensive one," added Head. In his last three series in Asia (versus Pakistan in 2018 and 2022 and Sri Lanka last year), Head has laboured to score runs against the spinners.

    Image credit: Getty

    Head's past outings in the sub-continent have attracted him just 213 runs from 11 innings at an average of 21.30. "I think I may have been a bit on the defensive side in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which you've always got a ball on your name over there," Head continued.

    ALSO READ: Border-Gavaskar Trophy - Australia's Marcus Stoinis believes in-form Virat Kohli could be biggest threat

    Image credit: Getty

    "But, get over there, we've got a long time to get settled over there and get the lay of the land and understand my role. It could be low-scoring, high-scoring, you might need to get big scores, or a 40, 50, 60 might win you a Test match," concluded Head.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation snt

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Marcus Stoinis believes in-form Virat Kohli could be biggest threat snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Marcus Stoinis believes in-form Virat Kohli could be biggest threat

    IND vs NZ 2023: Santner currently best spinner in white-ball cricket, lucky to have him, says Mitchell snt

    IND vs NZ 2023: Santner currently best spinner in white-ball cricket, lucky to have him, says Mitchell

    It was just one-off game, says Washington Sundar after India's loss to NZ in Ranchi T20I snt

    It was just one-off game, says Washington Sundar after India's loss to NZ in Ranchi T20I

    Dhoni fans upset after New Zealand outplay India by 21 runs in first T20I in Ranchi snt

    Dhoni fans upset after New Zealand outplay India by 21 runs in first T20I in Ranchi

    Recent Stories

    Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot at

    Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot at

    Post recovery, NIA to take Mangaluru blast accused into custody: Report AJR

    Post recovery, NIA to take Mangaluru blast accused into custody: Report

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs OFC: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

    Where is Adil? Netizens asked Rakhi Sawant as she cried terribly on losing her mother vma

    Where is Adil? Netizens asked Rakhi Sawant as she cried terribly on losing her mother

    Pakistan: At least 40 dead after bus falls into ravine in Balochistan; check details AJR

    Pakistan: At least 40 dead after bus falls into ravine in Balochistan; check details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon