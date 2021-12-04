IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2

India and New Zealand played contrasting cricket on Saturday, Day 2 of the second and final Test in Mumbai. India has attained a lead of 332 in the second innings, in a firm position to win this contest.

On Saturday, it was an exciting day as Day 2 of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw contrasting cricket. While spinner Ajaz Patel's 10-for in an innings put NZ on top, it was shot out for 62, putting India back on the top, as India possesses a lead of 332 at stumps.

Resuming at the overnight score of 221/4, opener Mayank Agarwal (50) and Wriddhiman Saha (27) picked it up from where they left off. However, just three runs later, the latter was trapped leg-before, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin (0) at the same score. Nonetheless, a 67-run partnership ensued between Mayank and Axar Patel (52).

While Mayank scored his fourth Test century, he also reached his 150 before falling at 291, followed by Axar, 25 runs later, who scored his maiden Test half-century. Within the subsequent nine runs, India was shot out for 325. The Kiwis put six bowlers into the attack, with Ajaz claiming it all in a record-breaking feat.

However, Ajaz's success soon turned into misery for NZ, as pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Tom Latham (10), Will Young (4) and Ross Taylor (1), with the score reading 17/3. It was then the spinner who wreaked havoc, with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claiming four, as NZ was bundled out for 62, its lowest against the side to date.

Barring Latham and Kyle Jamieson (17), none of the other batters could enter the double figures. Of the five bowlers, the Indians used, Ashwin attained the most success, while he was also the most economical of all. As India took a 283-run lead in the second innings, it opted against follow-on.

It continued to bat, as openers Mayank and Cheteshar Pujara extended the lead to 332, with India at 69/0 during the stumps on Day 2. NZ has used five bowlers, with pacer Jamieson being the most economical so far.

Brief scores: India 325 & 69/0 (Agarwal- 38; Ravindra- 0/4) leads New Zealand 62 (Jamieson- 17; Ashwin- 4/8) by 332 runs.