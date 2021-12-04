  • Facebook
    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis shot out for lowest total against Indians, Siraj-Ashwin claim 3 each

    First Published Dec 4, 2021, 4:11 PM IST
    New Zealand is having a tough time against India on Saturday, Day 2 of the second and final Test in Mumbai. It was bundled out for 62, which happened to be its lowest Test total against the side to date.

    On Saturday, New Zealand had its ups and downs on Day 2 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Thanks to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Kiwis were bowled for a paltry 62, who claimed a four-for, assisted by pacer Mohammed Siraj's three for. As a result, India has earned a second innings lead of 263.

    It was Siraj who gave the initial three breakthroughs, dismissing openers Tom Latham (10), Will Young (4) and Ross Taylor (1) before the spinners Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, and Ashwin wreaked havoc. Latham and Kyle Jamieson (17) were the only Kiwi batters to enter double figures. Consequently, NZ scripted some unwanted records as a result of the same:

    - It is the lowest Test total at this venue.
    - It is the lowest Test total for the Kiwis against the side.
    - It is the lowest Test total against India.
    - It is the lowest Test total in India.

     

    ALSO READ: Welcome to the club - Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble says after Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

    Match summary
    After a delayed start on Day 1, India managed to bat throughout Day 1, finishing on 221/4, while opener Mayank Agarwal steadied the ship with his half-century. On Day 2, he continued his refined gameplay and scored his fourth Test century to put India on top before falling for 150. Although the Kiwi bowlers struggled, Ajaz Patel continued to do his job, giving a tough time to the Indians and finished with a ten-wicket haul to bowl out India for 325. However, the Kiwis started jitterily and were knocked out for 62.
    Brief scores: India 325 (Agarwal- 150; Ajaz- 10/119) leads New Zealand 62 (Jamieson- 17; Ashwin- 4/8) by 263 runs.

