IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis shot out for lowest total against Indians, Siraj-Ashwin claim 3 each

On Saturday, New Zealand had its ups and downs on Day 2 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Thanks to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Kiwis were bowled for a paltry 62, who claimed a four-for, assisted by pacer Mohammed Siraj's three for. As a result, India has earned a second innings lead of 263.

It was Siraj who gave the initial three breakthroughs, dismissing openers Tom Latham (10), Will Young (4) and Ross Taylor (1) before the spinners Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, and Ashwin wreaked havoc. Latham and Kyle Jamieson (17) were the only Kiwi batters to enter double figures. Consequently, NZ scripted some unwanted records as a result of the same:

- It is the lowest Test total at this venue.

- It is the lowest Test total for the Kiwis against the side.

- It is the lowest Test total against India.

- It is the lowest Test total in India.