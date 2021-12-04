  • Facebook
    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Netizens go berserk as Ajaz Patel emulates Laker, Kumble's 10-wicket haul

    It was a historic moment on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand, as Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a ten-for in the innings. As a result, social media applauded his achievement.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
    Day 2 of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand turned out to be historical, especially from the latter's point of view. Spinner Ajaz Patel made headlines after he claimed ten wickets in the Indian innings, thus becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to do so.

    While he has become the first from NZ to attain the historic feat, he has become only the second Indian-origin player after Anil Kumble to do so. Englishman Jim Laker was the first man to do so. Regardless of the result of this Test, Ajaz's name will be etched in the history books forever, as the feat happens to be a rare one, nonetheless.

    Meanwhile, social media was ecstatic as it went berserk following Ajaz's historic feat. Regardless of him playing for the opponent team, his Indian connection made the Indians celebrate his landmark achievement. From memes to support and best wishes, it was all flooded for him on Twitter, as we present some of the top reactions, including Kumble himself.

    Match summary
    After a delayed start on Day 1, India managed to bat throughout Day 1, finishing on 221/4, while opener Mayank Agarwal steadied the ship with his half-century. On Day 2, he continued his refined gameplay and scored his fourth Test century to put India on top before falling for 150. Although the Kiwi bowlers struggled, Ajaz continued to do his job, giving a tough time to the Indians and finished with a ten-wicket haul to bowl out India for 325. However, the Kiwis are off to a shaky start with the bat, with pacer Mohammed Siraj claiming the three wickets so far.
    Brief scores: India 325 (Agarwal- 150; Ajaz- 10/119) leads New Zealand 22/3 (Latham- 10; Siraj- 3/14) by 298 runs.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
