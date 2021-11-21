  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: As Men in Blue eye clean sweep, Kiwis play for pride

    India already possesses an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. With the final game in Kolkata, India would aim for a clean sweep, while NZ would avoid embarrassment.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 3rd T20I Preview: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming details-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kolkata, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Team India has produced a splendid performance in the ongoing three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand, possessing an unassailable 2-0 lead. The final game will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. While India eyes a clean sweep, NZ plays for pride and looks to avoid embarrassment. In the same light, we present the match preview of what is expected to be a thriller.

    Current form
    Besides the successive twin wins in this series, India is on a five-match winning streak from the just-concluded ICC T20 World Cup, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the other hand, NZ has lost three games in a row since the T20WC final defeat to Australia. Thus, the momentum is clearly with India, but a quality side like NZ can never be ruled out.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Records galore as India seals series win, thanks to Rohit-Rahul show

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    As far as the teams are concerned, India is balanced, while its batting happens to be its strength. Nonetheless, it has a talented young bowling attack that has given a tough time to the Kiwis. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the ones who can again play pivotal roles in this tie.

    Considering NZ, it is its bowling that is lethal and has hard work to do. As for its batting, it lacks specialists, which is why its middle-order has been fluttering. However, the possession of numerous all-rounders should stabilise it. The likes of Martin Guptill, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson are likely to play a vital role in this clash.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Half-centuries from Rohit, Rahul hand India series win against Kiwis

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the sides has any notable injuries, while NZ would be missing out on skipper Kane Williamson and pacer Kyle Jamieson, who have opted to rest. The two sides have played each other on 19 instances in the format, with NZ having a lead of 9-8, while in India, the host leads 4-3. It would be the first-ever T20I meeting at this ground.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Kolkata weather would be typical, with the temperature expected to be between 23-32 degrees. The track generally stays slow. However, keeping the dew factor in mind, the side winning the toss would undoubtedly look to bowl first, while spin would play a crucial role here. Any score above 150 could be competitive.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.
    NZ: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rohit (vc), Guptill (c), Yadav, Rahul, Chapman, Phillips- Rohit and Rahul would give an explosive start, aided by Guptill at number three, while Yadav, Chapman and Phillips would dominate in the middle-order. While Rohit's reliability makes him the deputy captain, Guptill consistency makes him the skipper.
    Wicketkeeper: Pant- With extraordinary finishing abilities, Pant is a no-brainer here.
    All-rounder: Mitchell- He has been performing magic with his batting of late, especially at the top-order and would be sure to do the same again here.
    Bowlers: Southee, Ashwin, Boult- Ashwin is a must-have owing to his effective veteran spin of late, while Southee and Boult would heavily impact their deadly pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 21, 2021 (Sunday)
    Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
    Time: 7 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (Also available in HD, along with regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022? The Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win

    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma show? find out here drb

    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma’s show? Find out here

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Harshal Patel makes his debut as India opts to chase in 2nd T20I in Ranchi-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Harshal Patel makes his debut as India opts to chase in 2nd T20I in Ranchi

    AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket-ayh

    AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan reshuffle: Ashok Gehlot's ministers resign before Sunday's reshuffle

    Rajasthan reshuffle: Ashok Gehlot's ministers resign before Sunday's reshuffle

    Get your face glowing with these 05 facials for beautiful skin in the ongoing wedding season drb

    Get your face glowing with these 05 facials for beautiful skin in the ongoing wedding season

    Widow of soldier killed in Kashmir operation is now Lieutenant in the Indian Army

    Widow of soldier killed in Kashmir operation is now Lieutenant in the Indian Army

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Virat Kohli, and more, this is what the stars were up to (photos) drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Virat Kohli, and more, this is what the stars were up to (photos)

    Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice to pan masala brand, details inside drb

    Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice to pan masala brand, details inside

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon