India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Records galore as India seals series win, thanks to Rohit-Rahul show
India has sealed a series win with a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday. As a result, a vast number of records were scripted in the process.
Team India proved yet again that it continues to remain one of the top sides in world cricket. On Friday, it defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. While it has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, here are quite a few scripted records.
Virat Kohli better than Tim Southee?
Southee lost the toss again. As a result, his toss winning percentage is down to 30.0% for the skipper, having led at least 20 T20Is. It is the worst in the same. In this instance, Kohli is placed sixth in the same list.
An oldest debutant
- Harshal made his debut tonight, at the age of 30. Consequently, he has become the sixth oldest debutant for India in the format. The list is led by Rahul Dravid (38 years, 232 days), followed by Sachin Tendulkar (33 years, 221 days), and Sreenath Aravind, Stuart Binny, Murali Kartik (31 years).
- Also, India has now had the second joint-most debutants (94) in the format, along with Pakistan and South Africa after Australia (98).
Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts an unwanted
Bhuvneshwar gave away 14 runs in the opening over of the NZ innings. Consequently, he became the most expensive Indian bowler in the same of a home T20I.
Kohli surpassed by Martin Guptill
In a significant record scripted, Kohli has been left behind Guptill in the format. The Kiwi has now scored 3,237 runs in T20Is, thus becoming the highest run-scorer in the format.
Glenn Phillips fires a special
Phillips hit his 95th six of his T20 career this year. As a result, he has gone past Brendon McCullum, who had plundered 94 in 2017, thus becoming the best Kiwi. Overall, he is behind Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.
Ravichandran Ashwin scripts a special
Ashwin finished with figures of 1/19 in his dedicated four overs at an economy of 4.80. Consequently, he has now had the most T20I innings at an economy lesser than six, bowling the entire four overs. With 19 innings, he has gone past Jasprit Bumrah (18).
Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul script a first
- Rohit and Rahul put on a marvellous 117-run opening stand, leading to the foundation of the Indian chase. Meanwhile, the pair have come up with a 50-plus opening stand in the past five T20Is, making it the first Indian pair to do so.
- Also, the pair has become the joint-most to score 100-plus stand in the format along with Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan, doing so on five instances each.
- Moreover, Rohit has become the guy to be involved in most 100-run stands in the format (13), going past Babar Azam and Martin Guptill (12).
- Rohit has also become the joint-most 50-plus innings scorer in the format, along with Kohli (29).
- However, Rohit has fallen victim to Tim Southee on the fourth occasion in T20Is and 11th overall, the most for Southee.