India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Records galore as India seals series win, thanks to Rohit-Rahul show

Team India proved yet again that it continues to remain one of the top sides in world cricket. On Friday, it defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. While it has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, here are quite a few scripted records.

Virat Kohli better than Tim Southee?

Southee lost the toss again. As a result, his toss winning percentage is down to 30.0% for the skipper, having led at least 20 T20Is. It is the worst in the same. In this instance, Kohli is placed sixth in the same list.

An oldest debutant

- Harshal made his debut tonight, at the age of 30. Consequently, he has become the sixth oldest debutant for India in the format. The list is led by Rahul Dravid (38 years, 232 days), followed by Sachin Tendulkar (33 years, 221 days), and Sreenath Aravind, Stuart Binny, Murali Kartik (31 years).

- Also, India has now had the second joint-most debutants (94) in the format, along with Pakistan and South Africa after Australia (98).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts an unwanted

Bhuvneshwar gave away 14 runs in the opening over of the NZ innings. Consequently, he became the most expensive Indian bowler in the same of a home T20I.

Kohli surpassed by Martin Guptill

In a significant record scripted, Kohli has been left behind Guptill in the format. The Kiwi has now scored 3,237 runs in T20Is, thus becoming the highest run-scorer in the format.

Glenn Phillips fires a special

Phillips hit his 95th six of his T20 career this year. As a result, he has gone past Brendon McCullum, who had plundered 94 in 2017, thus becoming the best Kiwi. Overall, he is behind Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.

Ravichandran Ashwin scripts a special

Ashwin finished with figures of 1/19 in his dedicated four overs at an economy of 4.80. Consequently, he has now had the most T20I innings at an economy lesser than six, bowling the entire four overs. With 19 innings, he has gone past Jasprit Bumrah (18).