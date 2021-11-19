  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win

    India can breathe a sigh of relief after ensuring a series win over New Zealand in the ongoing T20I series. After winning the second T20I on Friday, Twitter celebrated the grand show by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ranchi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 11:21 PM IST
    Team India is seemingly back at the top of its game. On Friday, the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi saw India defeat New Zealand by seven wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. It was a robust batting show from skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul that ensured the series win.

    India set the ball and momentum rolling for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia, as it was a much-needed series win. With this win, India avenged the heavy defeat it suffered to the Kiwis in the just-concluded T20WC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as India was knocked out of the Super 12 stage.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Half-centuries from Rohit, Rahul hand India series win against Kiwis

    Also, with this win, the Indian fans were relieved, as they too breathed a sigh of relief. More than the Indian win, they celebrated the impressive batting show by Rohit and Rahul. Plus, the bowling by India was applaudable, given the extreme dew conditions that began to settle in from the start of the match. On the same note, we present the top Twitter reactions from the game.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, India opted to chase, which was the perfect decision at any cost. Although New Zealand was off to a solid start with the bat, the Indian bowlers came up with a consolidated performance to suppress the flow of runs, as the visitor finished on an average total of 153/6. In reply, Rohit and Rahul set the platform for a comfortable chase with a 117-run opening stand, thus winning by seven wickets.
    Brief scores: NZ 153/6 (Guptill- 31, Mitchell- 31, Phillips- 34; Harshal- 2/25) lost to IND 155/3 in 17.2 overs (Rahul- 65, Rohit- 55; Southee- 3/16) by seven wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 11:21 PM IST
