Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2023: Suryakumar Yadav plays down Ekana pitch controversy; says wicket doesn't matter a lot

    India's T20 vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday played down the Ekana Stadium pitch controversy, saying the wicket doesn't matter a lot and they are "fine" with any surfaces.

    india vs new zealand ahmedabad t20i Suryakumar Yadav plays down Ekana pitch controversy; says wicket doesn't matter a lot snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20 vice-captain, said on Tuesday that the team is "fine" playing on whatever surface and that the Ekana Stadium pitch controversy doesn't matter much.

    India skipper Hardik Pandya had termed the Ekana pitch a "shocker" after a tense 100-run chase, which was achieved in the penultimate delivery of the match. The curator was blamed for the fiasco and was sacked. 

    "We (Hardik and I) had a chat later on, and it was like, whatever we got in future we will go with it. It's completely fine," Surya said on the eve of the series decider at Motera. 

    Also read: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Lucknow pitch curator sacked for preparing a 'shocker' wicket

    "It doesn't matter what soil you play on. These are the things which aren't in your control. We did what we had in our control, we had to adapt, apply on that ground and move on with the situation. But it was an exciting game. Any game, ODI or T20I, low or high scoring, if there's competition in the game, wickets, I don't think, matter a lot. You go out there, have a challenge, accept it and move on," Surya added. 

    In challenging conditions, New Zealand got India down to 83/7, and with Surya and Hardik in the middle, the hosts needed 17 runs from the final two overs. The two reduced the equation from eight runs in the final over.

    "Actually, we have been batting together for a very long time now. We had some good partnerships in the past. At that time, it was very important for us to have good communication and have a nice atmosphere as we knew that it was a little tense in the last over. We were just having a laugh, backing each other and telling each other whoever got an opportunity let's try and finish the game," he said about their strategy. 

    The Mumbai native credited his success in domestic cricket to his cool head when batting under pressure.

    "I've played a lot of domestic cricket before making my international debut, that has helped me a lot. You have to apply yourself a lot and the grind you have there, playing on different challenging tracks, I just carried it from there. Rest I've learnt seeing so many senior players in the team, talking to them. Every game, I try to put my best foot forward," he added.

    Surya is expected to make his Test debut in the much-awaited series against Australia that kicks off on February 9 in Nagpur.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper' - Lance Morris

    "Obviously, everyone wants to play Test cricket. You start your cricket at domestic level, playing with red ball only, and I played for Mumbai. We all know how exciting the series would be, but at the same time, it's about staying in the present and the focus is on how to give your best for tomorrow's game, then we have full time to think about Tests," he noted.

    The world's No. 1 T20I batter has come a long way since making his debut against England at the same venue on March 14, 2021.

    Turning a touch emotional, he said, "I told my manager also 'I'm back where it all began'. Even I took the steps slowly thinking of 2021 and how I came here. I've very good memories, but it will be completely different now. I'm very excited. Beautiful stadium, amazing crowd, looking forward to an exciting game tomorrow."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 7:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Still enough pull to play for NZ Ferguson opens up about players giving up contracts to play T20 leagues snt

    'Still enough pull to play for NZ': Ferguson opens up about players giving up contracts to play T20 leagues

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant - Steven Smith on practice games-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant' - Steven Smith on practice games

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides

    From Shafali Verma to Richa Ghosh - Meet the ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 stars-ayh

    From Shafali Verma to Richa Ghosh - Meet the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 stars

    Dinesh Karthik will be happiest Murali Vijay trolled after announcing retirement from international cricket snt

    'Dinesh Karthik will be happiest': Murali Vijay trolled after announcing retirement from international cricket

    Recent Stories

    Still enough pull to play for NZ Ferguson opens up about players giving up contracts to play T20 leagues snt

    'Still enough pull to play for NZ': Ferguson opens up about players giving up contracts to play T20 leagues

    Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM Netanyahu; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa snt

    Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa

    Ajinkya Rahane to play for Leicestershire in County Championship 2023 to revive Test career-ayh

    Ajinkya Rahane to play for Leicestershire in County Championship 2023 to revive Test career

    Armed forces can take action against officers who commit adultery: Supreme Court - adt

    Armed forces can take action against officers who commit adultery: Supreme Court

    Opinion Hindenburg Research report: Adani needs a course correction

    L'affaire Hindenburg: Adani Group needs a course correction

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon