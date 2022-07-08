India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

Team India won the first of the three T20 International matches against England at Southampton by 50 runs, powered by some incredible performances with the bat and the ball. Here are some takeaways from the match

Team India won the first of the three T20 International matches against England at Southampton by 50 runs, powered by some incredible performances with the bat and the ball. Here are some takeaways from the match:

Powerhouse Pandya

Hardik Pandya delivered one of his finest performances as an allrounder. At a stadium with a belter of a pitch, Pandya came good not just with the bat but also with the ball. Coming in at number five in the batting order, Hardik kept India's scoring rate hovering over 10 runs an over with his aggressive batting display. He scored a 33-ball 51. Then he returned to the field and delivered for captain Rohit Sharma with a bowling spell of 4/33. He is only the fourth player from a full member-nation to score a fifty and take four wickets in a T20I match.

Swinging it

If the batsmen delivered, so did the bowlers. In many ways, the opening two overs of the match was the match's turning point. Chasing 199 to win, England openers found themselves unable to cope with the swing of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and debutant Arshdeep Singh. Such was the spell that a prolific scorer like Jason Roy lost his timing completely and eventually his wicket in frustration. Having bowled four outswingers to Roy in his first over, Bhuvneshwar's ripper of an inswinger castled England skipper Jos Buttler. Arshdeep too impressed with his line and length. He went on to pick up two wickets in his debut match. England never really got going, losing wickets despite shoddy work by the visitors on the field.

Top in order

Rohit Sharma, who had missed the fifth Test against England owing to COVID-19, took over his captaincy role and got India off to a brisk start. He charged down the track to hammer Sam Curran towards mid-off and then whipped Reece Topley off his pads. He followed those up with four more hits to the fence. Deepak Hooda, coming off his maiden century against Ireland, smashing Moeen Ali high over long-on for two massive sixes. And at Ageas Bowl, that is massive! Despite Ishan Kushan having an off day, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik continued their onslaught against the England bowlers.

Image: Hardik Pandya of India celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Dawid Malan of England during the First Vitality Blast IT20 between England and India at Ageas Bowl on July 7, 2022, in Southampton, England. Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

