    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Shreyas Iyer complains of back pain again, taken for scans

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: While India continues to make a statement with the bat in the final Ahmedabad Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shreyas Iyer has complained of back pain again and has gone for scans.

    Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after grumbling of back pain on Sunday's penultimate day of the fourth and final Test versus Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Iyer's injury came into the limelight after wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat came out to bat ahead of him after Ravindra Jadeja's (28) dismissal in the morning session. Iyer had also missed the opening Test in Nagpur due to the same back issue before returning for the second Test in Delhi, both of which India won convincingly, while the hosts are leading the series 2-1.

    "Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play. He has gone for scans, and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," The Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plugged in a medical update.

    (With inputs from PTI)

