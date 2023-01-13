IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb racing against time to be fit for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Hanscomb is currently injured that he suffered during the Sheffield Sheild. However, CA officials are confident of his recovery on time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in India.

Australia batter Peter Handscomb will be in a race against time to heal for next month's India tour, having suffered a hip injury. The 31-year-old sustained the damage while trying to play a pull shot in club cricket in Victoria on Tuesday night, leaving the field retired hurt, having collapsed in pain three balls after, following another pull shot.

"Scans have since confirmed soft-tissue damage in his right hip. Officials are confident Handscomb will be fit to leave with the Australian team later this month for the Qantas tour of India," a cricket.com.au report read on Friday. Australia will be playing Tests in Nagpur (February 9-13), New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).

ALSO WATCH: IND vs SL 2022-23 - Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

However, Australia, which has yet to win a Test series in India since 2004, has been battling injury issues with key players, such as Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, recuperating from finger injuries. Starc will b missing the Nagpur Test but will likely join his teammates for the series remainder, while Green is reassuring of featuring in the series opener. Handscomb, a team member that toured India in 2017, was named as a backup in the batting department of Australia's squad for the India series. His last Test was back in 2019.

"Peter Handscomb deserves his place back in the squad. His domestic form has been strong recently, and Pete has proven he can perform at the Test level. His experience against spin on the subcontinent is valuable, and he is also a perfect close-to-the-wicket catcher," former skipper and current chief selector George Bailey conveyed in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)