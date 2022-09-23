IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India and Australia are locking horns in the Nagpur T20I on Friday. The hosts are in a do-or-die situation, trailing the three-match series 0-1. Meanwhile, here are the best fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    It was a hard pill to swallow for Team India, which was humiliated by six wickets by Australia in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. However, the hosts would now be determined to bounce back and prove why they are the number one T20I side, as the two teams collide in the second game at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. The Men in Blue are in a do-or-die situation and would leave no stones unturned to square the series and set up the decider for Sunday. On the same note, we present the best fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     KL Rahul (vc & wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.
    AUS: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Smith, Finch, Yadav and Rahul
    Finch and Rahul would flourish as openers, with Smith dominating at number three, while Yadav has been sensational anywhere in the middle, going after the bowlers.

    Wicketkeeper: Wade
    He has been doing well as a finisher and would be an ideal fit over all keepers in the middle.

    All-rounders: Axar, Pandya (c) and Green (vc)
    While Axar has been dominant with his impactful leg-spins, Pandya and Green are no-brainers for their finishing and opening abilities, respectively.

    Bowlers: Umesh, Hazlewood and Ellis
    Although Umesh was expensive in the last game, he did give the breakthroughs, while Hazlewood and Ellis troubled the batters with their sheer pace and wicket-taking abilities, making them must-haves.

    Match details
    Date and day:     September 23, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
    Time: 7.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Chasing team wins with a substantial dew factor coming in

