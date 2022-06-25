'Knew right then...': Tendulkar reveals 1983 moment made him dream of World Cup win

India is commemorating today the anniversary of their first World Cup victory in 1983, which veteran all-rounder Kapil Dev led.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reflected on the country's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and claimed that it inspired him to want to win the trophy for his nation in the future. India is commemorating today the anniversary of their first World Cup victory, which veteran all-rounder Kapil Dev led.

"Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that's what I wanted to do too!," tweeted the Master Blaster.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first in the 1983 World Cup final between India and West Indies. Andy Roberts got three wickets, while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes each took two, limiting the Kapil Dev-led team to just 183 runs.

India did a superb job of controlling the Windies' run flow while defending 183, bringing the side down to 57/3. The Caribbean squad was soon reduced to 76/6, and India became the clear favourite to win the match. Michael Holding's final wicket was taken by Mohinder Amarnath, giving India their first-ever World Cup victory.

West Indies was bowled out for 140 in the championship match, which gave India a 43-run victory over them. For all Indian supporters, seeing Kapil Dev raise the trophy from the Lord's Cricket Ground balcony is still a memorable moment.

Mohinder Amarnath, who amassed 26 runs with the bat and three wickets with the ball during the finals, was named Man of the Match. From the first World Cup to the most recent one, India has consistently taken part. The inaugural edition took place in 1975, and since then it has happened every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and was the runner-up in 1983. India has won the title two times, in 1983 and in 2011.

MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015).