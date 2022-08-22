IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: India determined and favourite to accomplish a perfect clean sweep

India and Zimbabwe meet on Monday in the final ODI in Harare. The visitors are determined to register a clean sweep and are undoubtedly the favourite to get the job done. But, what are the hosts thinking?

The desired Team India is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a hard-luck Zimbabwe side that has been labouring to put up even a facade of a fight. Having done exceedingly well on all fronts in the preceding couple of games, India will enter the third and final One-Day International (ODI), knowing nicely that the script is doubtful to change at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. It will translate to the visiting team getting yet another shot to experiment with the bigger picture in mind, which is the ICC World Cup 2023.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul has done exceptionally well to keep the players uplifted enough to walk out in the middle, grasp the opportunities with both hands, and cement their places in the side, gearing up for enormous battles in the future. Undoubtedly, they have not faced the examination that would have helped them develop further as cricketers. Still, those looking to get a longer run at the top would certainly not mind the experience.

ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022: HASAN ALI TO MIR HAMZA - 3 POTENTIAL REPLACEMENTS FOR INJURED SHAHEEN AFRIDI

If the 161 all-out in the second game is evidence, the home team continues to look for a quick fix to its batting heartaches, while the bowlers can also not trouble the Indian batters, having some of the top ODI players in its ranks. One can look at Shikhar Dhawan's statistics in the format for proof.

The highly talented Shubhman Gill should not be pleased with whatever he has earned on tour and will undoubtedly look to have another go at the Zimbabwe bowlers. The move to promote himself up the order failed in the second game, but that will not deter Rahul from trying it out again.

ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 TROPHY UNVEILED IN ABU DHABI

Rahul's short stay at the crease in the second ODI lasted nine balls, scoring just a run off five balls. In the absence of the front-line bowlers, this attack has performed exceptionally well and demonstrated its capability. The opposition's quality is no reason to undermine the efforts of dedicated lads like Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel.

Among the batters, Ishan Kishan will look to confound the failure of the second game with a fine knock. After the 10-wicket defeat in the series opener, Zimbabwe managed to lower the margin of loss in the second ODI, but to ensure a better result, it would need to play out of its skin. Even that may not be enough for the beleaguered hosts, but they would try to promote Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams well, who happen to be Zimbabwe's best batters for some time now.

ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI - Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India, Twitter proud

Squads

India: KL Rahul (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba and Donald Tiripano.

Match details

Date and day: August 22, 2022 (Monday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 12.45 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV

(With inputs from PTI)