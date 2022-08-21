Asia Cup T20 2022: Hasan Ali to Mir Hamza - 3 potential replacements for injured Shaheen Afridi
Asia Cup T20 2022 is just around the corner, while Pakistan has received a setback, with Shaheen Afridi being injured. Thus, here are the three options Pakistan has regarding his replacement.
The Asian cricketing nations are gearing up for a top tournament. The 2022 Asia Cup T20 is just around the corner, which gets underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 27. Among the top nations would also be Pakistan, which has won the competition in two instances, while its last title win came in 2012. However, the side has received a setback ahead of this edition, with prolific pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out with a knee injury. Although he is expected to recover on time for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November, Pakistan needs a solution for Asia Cup. Here are three replacement options it has.
Hasan Ali
Eyebrows were raised when the pacer initially missed out on the squad. His form during the 2021 ICC T20WC was unconvincing, which could have been the prime reason the selectors left him out. However, he has been a proven match-winner in international cricket for a long time and deserves a place in the squad.
Mir Hamza
The pacer happens to be a perfect replacement for Afridi. He is yet to make his limited-overs debut with Pakistan, while he has just played a Test, claiming four wickets. However, he was impressive in a warm-up game against Pakistan's One-Day International (ODI) side in the Netherlands, giving the selectors some thought about him.
Zaman Khan
The young pacer is yet to make his Pakistan debut. However, he has been impressive in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), bagging 18 for Lahore Qalandars and is often compared to the legendary Sri Lanka slinger-pacer Lasith Malinga. About time he gets the taste of international cricket.