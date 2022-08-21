Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hasan Ali to Mir Hamza - 3 potential replacements for injured Shaheen Afridi

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    Asia Cup T20 2022 is just around the corner, while Pakistan has received a setback, with Shaheen Afridi being injured. Thus, here are the three options Pakistan has regarding his replacement.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Asian cricketing nations are gearing up for a top tournament. The 2022 Asia Cup T20 is just around the corner, which gets underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 27. Among the top nations would also be Pakistan, which has won the competition in two instances, while its last title win came in 2012. However, the side has received a setback ahead of this edition, with prolific pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out with a knee injury. Although he is expected to recover on time for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November, Pakistan needs a solution for Asia Cup. Here are three replacement options it has.

    Image credit: Getty

    Hasan Ali
    Eyebrows were raised when the pacer initially missed out on the squad. His form during the 2021 ICC T20WC was unconvincing, which could have been the prime reason the selectors left him out. However, he has been a proven match-winner in international cricket for a long time and deserves a place in the squad.

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 TROPHY UNVEILED IN ABU DHABI

    Image credit: Getty

    Mir Hamza
    The pacer happens to be a perfect replacement for Afridi. He is yet to make his limited-overs debut with Pakistan, while he has just played a Test, claiming four wickets. However, he was impressive in a warm-up game against Pakistan's One-Day International (ODI) side in the Netherlands, giving the selectors some thought about him.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Zaman Khan
    The young pacer is yet to make his Pakistan debut. However, he has been impressive in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), bagging 18 for Lahore Qalandars and is often compared to the legendary Sri Lanka slinger-pacer Lasith Malinga. About time he gets the taste of international cricket.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India against Zimbabwe; Twitter proud-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India, Twitter proud

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago snt

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Dhawan-Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win

    Recent Stories

    HOT Pictures: Natasa Stankovic flaunts in BIKINI, Hardik Pandya goes shirtless in Greece vacay RBA

    HOT Pictures: Natasa Stankovic flaunts in BIKINI, Hardik Pandya goes shirtless in Greece vacay

    football Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko wins hearts with reaction of disbelief to William Saliba goal against Bournemouth snt

    Arsenal's Zinchenko wins hearts with reaction of disbelief to Saliba's goal against Bournemouth

    Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections says self respect is non negotiable gcw

    'Self respect is non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections

    22 held for extorting Rs 500 crore via 100 loan apps sending user details to China gcw

    22 held for extorting Rs 500 crore via 100 loan apps; sending user details to China

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Manchester United still a top team with top players - Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool clash-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Man United still a top team with top players' - Salah ahead of Liverpool clash

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon