Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI, 2023: Ajinkya Rahane to represent Leicestershire county after West Indies Tour

    Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane will join Leicestershire County in England's division two after completing his two-Test series against the West Indies.

    IND vs WI, 2023: Ajinkya Rahane to represent Leicestershire county after West Indies Tour osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Ajinkya Rahane, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is set to play for the English county side Leicestershire after completing the Test series against the West Indies. Rahane recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia, after a fantastic season in the IPL.

    He had signed a deal with Leicestershire earlier this year to play eight first-class games and the Royal London Cup. However, his plans had to be postponed due to his inclusion in the Indian Test team after the Indian Premier League. After the two Tests in the West Indies.

    Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' gathering in London (WATCH)

    Rahane is expected to join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season, playing the Royal London Cup in August and possibly four County games in September. This will be Rahane's second county stint, following his previous spell with Hampshire in 2019. Rahane recently reached the milestone of scoring 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

    Notably, Rahane has adopted a more aggressive approach after his time under MS Dhoni playing for Chennai Super Kings, he has rediscovered the missing spark and has earned a reputation for becoming an all-format player. 

    Team India will lock horns with West Indies in the first test on the 12th of July, 2023.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia stage strong comeback - Khawaja shines with century, England regret after missed chances

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers osf

    USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' Gathering in London (WATCH) osf

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' gathering in London (WATCH)

    Ashes 2023: Australia stage strong comeback - Khawaja shines with century, England regret after missed chances osf

    Ashes 2023: Australia stage strong comeback - Khawaja shines with century, England regret after missed chances

    Special The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    The Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook's strange exit (WATCH)

    The Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook's strange exit (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured AJR

    Bengaluru: Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    football Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez share their thoughts on their futures at Manchester City osf

    Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez share their thoughts on futures at Manchester City

    Father Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails RBA

    Father's Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails

    Maharashtra Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon