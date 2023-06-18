IND vs WI, 2023: Ajinkya Rahane to represent Leicestershire county after West Indies Tour

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane will join Leicestershire County in England's division two after completing his two-Test series against the West Indies.

Ajinkya Rahane, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is set to play for the English county side Leicestershire after completing the Test series against the West Indies. Rahane recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia, after a fantastic season in the IPL.

He had signed a deal with Leicestershire earlier this year to play eight first-class games and the Royal London Cup. However, his plans had to be postponed due to his inclusion in the Indian Test team after the Indian Premier League. After the two Tests in the West Indies.

Rahane is expected to join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season, playing the Royal London Cup in August and possibly four County games in September. This will be Rahane's second county stint, following his previous spell with Hampshire in 2019. Rahane recently reached the milestone of scoring 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

Notably, Rahane has adopted a more aggressive approach after his time under MS Dhoni playing for Chennai Super Kings, he has rediscovered the missing spark and has earned a reputation for becoming an all-format player.

Team India will lock horns with West Indies in the first test on the 12th of July, 2023.

