Ashes 2023: Australia stage strong comeback - Khawaja shines with century, England regret after missed chances

Day 2 of the first Test comes to an end with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey propelling Australia to 311/5, trailing England by 82 runs with 5 wickets in hand. Test match poised for an exciting Day 3.

Day 2 of this exciting encounter between England and Australia comes to an end with the Aussies putting up a strong fight, led by Usman Khawaja's brilliant century, to make a comeback in the game. England had their moments but will regret missing several chances throughout the day.

Australia began the day at 14/0 with David Warner and Usman Khawaja at the crease. Warner's struggle with low scores continued as he was dismissed early by Stuart Broad, who claimed his wicket for the 15th time in Tests. Marnus Labuschagne followed suit, getting out for a golden duck on the next delivery from Broad, who took two wickets in two balls. Steve Smith faced difficulties but managed to score 16 before being dismissed by Ben Stokes.

However, it was Usman Khawaja's outstanding performance that stole the show. He achieved his 15th Test century, his first one in England. Khawaja had his share of luck, surviving a dropped catch and being bowled off a no ball. Nevertheless, he stands strong at 126* off 279 balls. Travis Head also made a valuable contribution with a half-century, scoring 50 off 63 balls before getting dismissed.

Cameron Green added 38 runs off 68 balls before being caught out by Moeen Ali. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten at 52* off 80 balls and providing excellent support for Khawaja. The duo has already built an unbeaten partnership of 91 runs for the sixth wicket. Australia concluded the day at 311/5 after 94 overs, with the fielding side conceding 20 extras, including a remarkable 13 no balls.

For England, it was a day of missed opportunities despite some good moments. Stuart Broad claimed a couple of wickets, while Moeen Ali bowled a lengthy spell to secure two wickets. Skipper Ben Stokes also took a wicket by dismissing Steve Smith. However, England's chances were marred by Jonny Bairstow dropping a challenging catch and missing an easy stumping opportunity.

Additionally, Broad had Khawaja bowled, but his overstepping resulted in Khawaja surviving and punishing England. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson failed to claim any wickets, while Joe Root and Harry Brook had brief bowling spells. As it stands, Australia trails England by 82 runs with five wickets remaining. The Test match is finely poised as we approach tomorrow, the pivotal day of the match.

