Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' gathering in London (WATCH)

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently attended a Kirtan session by renowned American vocalist Krishna Das. Numerous photos and videos of their presence at the devotional event have gone viral online.

    Krishna Das is widely recognised for his Hindu devotional songs. In the viral video, Anushka and Virat, dressed casually, can be seen joining the crowd as they head to their seats at the Kirtan. 

    The clip was shared on Twitter and quickly gained popularity. Anushka, in a white dress, looked beautiful, while Virat opted for a black T-shirt and pants. 

    Virat Kohli was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London and has stayed back with Anushka to spend some quality time before he gets back in the zone to prepare for the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup later this year.

    Interestingly, the couple had also attended Krishna Das' Kirtan in London last year, indicating their enjoyment of his devotional music.

    On the other hand, Anushka is making her comeback after a four-year hiatus. She is preparing for the release of her sports biopic 'Chakda Xpress,' which depicts the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

    In a first for the actor, she will be portraying a cricketer and has dedicated herself to portraying the character authentically. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix, although the exact release date has yet to be announced by the makers.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
