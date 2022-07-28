IND vs WI 2022: Rahul Dravid hails young India's 'professionalism' post 3-0 ODI clean sweep

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India registered a 3-0 clean sweep over the Windies in the ODIs. Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid hailed the professionalism of the young Indian team.

    Port of Spain, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    Team India head coach Rahul Dravid trumpeted the "professionalism" of his young side that displayed some "great signs" moving ahead. It hammered the Windies 3-0 in its backyard in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. On Wednesday, after winning the final ODI by 115 runs (D/L method) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian skipper to whitewash Windies on its home soil.

    "We came here with a young team. A lot of the guys who played the England series didn't play here, and the way you guys have responded, the way you guys played in three games and the level of professionalism you showed," Dravid was seen saying in his dressing room speech following the final ODI.

    ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022 - SHUBMAN GILL TO SHARDUL THAKUR - RANKING THE TOP 5 PERFORMERS IN ODIS

    "Couple of tight games and to get on the right side of those high-pressure games, some terrific performances under pressure was a great sign for a very young team," added Dravid. He also complimented Dhawan for his competent leadership. "Well done by Shikhar. I think he led very well. Well done to all of you, terrific performance," he said.

    Dhawan expressed that this young Indian side possesses the potential to acquire more success shortly. "As a team, we would like to thank the support staff and all the team members who have helped us. Appreciate your support. And well-done boys, both batting and bowling unit," he spoke.

    ALSO READ: ROHIT SHARMA NO LONGER T20IS HIGHEST RUN-SCORER; THIS NEW ZEALANDER HAS SURPASSED HIM

    "You guys did amazing. You guys are young and have the vision to become much more than you are today. You guys have already started taking those steps, and you guys will go a long way," added Dhawan. The skipper completed his speech with a crowing yell: "Who are we? Champions." From Friday, the action will shift to the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the Windies to begin in Tarouba, Trinidad.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
