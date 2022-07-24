IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Twitter appreciates Shai Hope's century as Windies posts 311/6

Windies is up against India in the second ODI in Trinidad on Sunday. Shai Hope has struck a brilliant century to allow the hosts to post a competitive total of 311/6.

Windies and India are taking on each other in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday. After losing the opening match by three runs, the former is desperate to bounce back in this contest and square the three-game series 1-1. The hosts are off to a decent start in the game, putting on a convincing total of 311/6, thanks to the centurion innings from wicketkeeper-opener Shai Hope, playing an exquisite unbeaten knock of 115. As a result, Twitter appreciated his and the Caribbean side's effort, as it looks to successfully defend the total that has never been chased on this ground.

Winning the toss, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to bat, which turned out to be the right decision. It lost its opening wicket in the tenth over of the powerplay, as off-spinner Deepak Hooda dismissed Kyle Mayers (39) with 65 runs on the board. It was followed by a 62-run partnership between Hope and Shamarh Brooks (35) before the latter departed to orthodox spinner Axar Patel in the 22nd.

In contrast, Brandon King (0) departed soon, three runs later, in the subsequent over, to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. However, a staggering 117-runs stand ensued between Hope and Pooran (74). While the latter struck his tenth ODI half-century, he fell to pacer Shardul Thakur in the 44th, at 247.

Following Pooran's departure, Hope continued his domination and eventually brought up his 13th ODI ton off 125 deliveries. Thereon, the Windies kept losing wickets at some regular intervals, while Hope was dismissed in the 49th, with the score 300/6, while it finished on 310/6. For India, Thakur claimed three, while Axar was economical.

As for the records scripted:

Hope has become the tenth batter to slam a ton in his 100th ODI.

Hope has struck the most centuries in the opening 45 ODI innings as an opener (11).

Chahal has conceded the most runs for IND in an ODI vs Windies (69).

Avesh Khan produced the worst ODI economy on debut, having bowled a minimum of five overs (9.00).

Brief scores: WI 311/6 (Hope- 115, Pooran- 74; Thakur- 3/54) vs IND