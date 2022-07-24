Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Sri Lankan to play so

Veteran Sri Lankan former skipper Angelo Mathews is playing his 100th Test. He attained the milestone Sunday during the second Test against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium. He became the sixth Sri Lankan cricket to reach the landmark after Mahela Jayawardene (149), Kumar Sangakkara (134), Muttiah Muralitharan (133), Chaminda Vaas (111), and Sanath Jayasuriya (110). On the special occasion, he was handed a unique cap from the legendary former pacer Vaas before the start of play on Sunday. Mathews made his Test debut in 2009 and is on the verge of scoring 7,000 Test runs, and he is eyeing 10,000 runs in the red-ball format.

Speaking on the experience, Mathews said, "It would be nice to get to 10,000 Test runs. Not many guys have done that, and that's something that I want to achieve. Jimmy [James] Anderson is my inspiration. At 40, he's still delivering and wants to do it for a couple of more years. It's the drive that you have. It will not stop here, and I still have a few more years left. Age is just a number, and I'll work on my fitness."

As for the Test match, Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat. It has been off to a steady start, losing three wickets for 120, with the skipper-cum-opener managing 40, while his opening partner Oshada Fernando struck 50, whereas Mathews is unbeaten around 40. On the other hand, Pakistan has had a consolidated and average bowling effort.

Brief scores: SL 185/3 (Fernando- 50; Yasir Shah- 1/32) vs PAK.