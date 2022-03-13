IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: The Yash-Kohli poster that captured crowds' attention

A huge poster, held by fans of superstar Yash at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, captured the frenzy that both the sandalwood hero and Virat Kohli hold in the country.

It started with Jasprit Bumrah's first five-wicket haul in India, followed by Rishabh Pant's record-breaking fastest half-century by an Indian batter, another fifty from Shreyas Iyer and then a third innings declaration on Day 2 of the Bengaluru Test against Sri Lanka. While fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium relished a one-sided battle, for supporters of Virat Kohli, it was yet another day of disappointment.

The former Indian skipper's failure to deliver with the bat yet again has resulted in the former skipper's Test average dropping below 50 for the first time since August 2017. Kohli needed 42 runs over the two innings but failed at doing so by seven runs. He walked back as a huge roar erupted from a crowd welcoming King Kohli, a former captain and star player for the local Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team.

But Kohli -- who has not scored an international century since India's first-ever day-night Test in November 2019 and made 23 in the first innings -- did not last long as he fell lbw to Praveen Jayawickrama. However, one standout poster among the crowds caught the attention of fans in Kohli's second home and those on social media.

A huge poster, held by fans of superstar Yash, captured the frenzy that both the sandalwood hero and Virat Kohli hold. "It's been 1178 days since we have seem our idol Yash Boss movie on big screen. It's been 837 days since we have seen century from the brand of world cricket King Kohli. Still their loyal fan base remains same," read the poster that grabbed the attention of television broadcasters as well.

Photographs of the poster were shared widely by fans of Yash and Virat Kohli on Twitter, which continues to create a buzz on Twitter even after the end of the day's play. The visitors were 28 for one at stumps while chasing a daunting 447 for victory in the pink-ball Test. Kusal Mendis on 16 and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on ten were batting at the close of play.

In the final session, India declared their second innings on 303-9 after Iyer made 67 and Pant smashed a 28-ball 50 -- a record earlier held by Kapil Dev (50 off 30 balls). On Monday, India needs to pick the remaining nine wickets to win the home series against Sri Lanka.

