    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Pant breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record; sets Twitter on fire

    India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter on Sunday when he completed his half-century in 28 deliveries on the second day of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored the fastest Test fifty by an Indian when he completed his half-century in 28 deliveries on Sunday's Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. 

    With India having bowled Sri Lanka out for 109 early in the day's play, the home side extended their 143-run first-innings lead with some quick scoring in their second innings. 

    Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 5, took charge of the innings and attacked the visiting bowlers to help consolidate India's control. With his fiery fifty, Pant broke the legendary Kapil Dev's almost 40-year record of the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter before losing his wicket to Praveen Jayawickrama.

    Kapil Dev had scored a 30-ball half-century while batting against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in December 1982. Despite his heroics, Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 86 runs. Pant's feat comes months after all-rounder Shardul Thakur smashed a half-century off 31 deliveries against England at the Oval in September 2021. India won the Test by 157 runs.

    Following Pant's blitzkrieg, fans of the Indian cricketer, including the likes of Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer, Irfan Pathan, etc. took to Twitter to celebrate this feat. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

