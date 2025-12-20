Image Credit : X/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia officially announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting on February 7. The squad announcement took place during the press conference presided over by Saikia, the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, December 20.

The participating teams must submit their preliminary squad to the ICC a month before the tournament begins, but the BCCI decided to announce the roster much prior to give ample time to prepare, assess combinations, and fine-tune strategies ahead of the marquee event. India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having won the title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s squad announcement for the T20 World Cup 2026.