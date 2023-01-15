IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav returns as India opts to bat

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India is taking on Sri Lanka in the final Thiruvananthapuram ODI on Sunday. While the former has won the toss and opted to bat, it has made a couple of changes to the playing XI, with Suryakumar Yadav returning.

    After an engaging performance in the opening two contests, which India won to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, it is meeting Sri Lanka again in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. While the visitors are desperate to chalk out a victory and finish the series on a high, the hosts would be looking to do some experimentations in the build-up to the ICC World Cup 2023. As for this contest, the Indians have won the toss and opted to bat, while Suryakumar Yadav has returned to playing XI.

    After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma noted, "We will bat first. It looks like a good pitch. We will try to make the most of it. Still, we can keep improving many areas, and today gives up a chance to perfect those. We want to play close to a perfect game. We'll never have the perfect game. Hardik [Pandya] and Umran [Malik] are rested, Washington [Sundar] and Suryakumar are in."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    On the other hand, Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka commented, "Environment here feels very similar to Sri Lanka. We have been good at the start, but batters haven't been able to capitalize after that. That's something we have to improve on. Two changes - Ashen Bandara is in for DDS [Dhananjaya de Silva], and Jeffrey Vandersay is in for Dunith Wellalage."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
    SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

