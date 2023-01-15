IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs SL 2022-23: India and Sri Lanka will battle it in the final Thiruvananthapuram ODI on Sunday. Here, you can check out the ideal Fantasy XI picks and probable XI, predictions, where to watch and other details.

In what appears to be a dead rubber, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be open to experimenting with their playing XI to try out a few options in the lead-up to its preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup to be held in India. As for the visitors, they too would be aiming for the same and notably to finish on a high, as a whitewash would be the last thing they would want. Here, we present the ideal Fantasy XI picks and probable XI, predictions, where to watch and other game details.

Probable XI

IND: Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhnanjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kusal Mendis (wk), Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Kohli, Rohit, Shanaka (c) and Gill

Rohit and Gill will give the side a flawless start as openers, followed by Kohli's dominance at number three, while Shanka has been consistent at number four and is a perfect fit at the position. The latter's viscosity makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Rahul is doing decently in the middle order over any other keeper and will continue to dominate in this department.

All-rounder: De Silva

He has the only lad who makes the list, mainly for his dominant spin abilities, and he can chip in with the bat if the need arises.

Bowlers: Siraj (vc), Malik, Kuldeep, Rajitha and Karunaratne

The bowling attack will be packed with pacers and seamers on a bowling-friendly track at this ground. While Kuldeep would be a must-have here, given how he has been re-evolving of late, the remaining four have been immensely influential with their fast bowling, while Siraj's impactfulness makes him Shanaka's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: January 15, 2023 (Sunday)

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins with a fine momentum