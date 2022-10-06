Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Samson's heroics in vain as South Africa draws first blood, Twitter responds

    India fell short to South Africa by nine runs in the opening Lucknow ODI on Thursday. Sanju Samson's heroics in the final over went in vain, as the visitors drew first blood, while here's how Twitter responded.

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Sanju Samson heroics in vain as South Africa draws first blood against India, Twitter responds-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

    It was a competitive outing for India and South Africa in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. The hosts fell short by nine runs in the rain-truncated 40 overs per side contest, with the visitors drawing first blood and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. While Klaasen (74*) and Miller (75*) were the stars of Proteas, Sanju Samson's heroism was not enough to see off the Men in Blue in a final-over thriller. Meanwhile, here's how Twitter responded to this tie.

    Winning the toss, stand-in Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan opted to field under the overcast conditions. At the same time, top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made their ODI debuts. The South African openers Janneman Malan (22) and Quinton de Kock (48) were off to a decent start, adding 49 before the former fell to pacer Shardul Thakur in the 13th.

    ALSO READ: BISHAN SINGH BEDI AND INTIKHAB ALAM RECALL OLD INDIA-PAKISTAN RIVALRY DAYS AT KARTAPUR

    The visitors lost some quick wickets regularly thereon and were reeling at 110/4. However, Heinrich Klaasen (74*) and David Miller (75*) took charge of the remainder of the innings and contributed to a 139-run partnership for the fifth wicket. While both batters scored their respective fourth and 18th ODI half-centuries, SA finished the innings at 249/4, a competitive total on a slow-turning track.

    Four dropped catches and misfields cost the Indians. While Thakur caught a couple of wickets, he was also the most economical one in the side. In reply, the hosts were off to a shocker, losing both openers (Dhawan- 4 & Shubman Gill- 3) for just eight by the sixth over of the Powerplay.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HOW CAN INDIA SOLVE THE DEATH-BOWLING CONUNDRUM? HARBHAJAN SINGH EXPLAINS

    Thereon, Gaikwad (19) and Ishan Kishan (20) added 40 for the third wicket before both fell to spinner Tabriaz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj by the 18th, while the score read 51/4. Nevertheless, Iyer (50) and Samson (62*) contributed to a 67-run stand for the fourth, keeping India within the chase.

    As Iyer slammed his 12th ODI 50, he was dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi off a short ball in the 27th. Samson kept calm and, along with Shardul Thakur (33*), added 93 for the sixth wicket. While the former struck his second ODI half-century in the 38th, the latter was sent packing by the same pacer at 211.

    ALSO SEE: SACHIN TENDULKAR, MS DHONI TO PLAY TENNIS? FANS THRILLED BY THEIR NEW PICTURE TOGETHER

    India lost a couple of more quick wickets while it came down to Samson, with 30 needed off the final six deliveries. Although he tried hard off Shamsi's spin, it was not enough, as the Men in Blue fell short by nine runs. For the Proteas, Ngidi captured three, while pacer Kagiso Rabada was economical.
    Brief scores: SA 249/4 in 40 overs (De Kock- 48, Klaasen- 74*, Miller- 75*; Thakur- 2/35) defeated IND 240/8 (Iyer- 50, Samson- 86; Ngidi- 3/52) by nine runs.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall an old India-Pakistan rivalry from Kartapur-ayh

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall old India-Pakistan rivalry days at Kartapur

    Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi debut as India opts to field against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Gaikwad, Bishnoi debut as India opts to field

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement against South Africans-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement

    Recent Stories

    football 'The last dance' Lionel Messi fans emotional after Argentina icon confirms Qatar World Cup 2022 will be his last snt

    'The last dance': Messi fans emotional after Argentina icon confirms Qatar World Cup 2022 will be his last

    hot cute Pictures Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress bikini leaves fans drooling for more snt

    Pictures: Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress; leaves fans drooling for more

    Airtel 5G Plus service goes live in 8 cities; know plans, eligible smartphone here - adt

    Airtel 5G Plus service goes live in 8 cities; know plans, eligible smartphone here

    football Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane backs Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or 2022 snt

    Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane backs Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or 2022

    Inside Alia Bhatt baby shower shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor and family drb

    Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor and family

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon