    Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together

    Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are peacefully enjoying their retired life from cricket. However, their new picture together, posing with tennis racquets on a tennis court, has thrilled the fans.

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    When it comes to Indian cricketing legends, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former skipper MS Dhoni are the two names that do comes to one's mind. The two have called time on their outstanding cricketing career. While the former is entirely retired, the latter continues to serve and play for former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as IPL 2023 will likely be his final season. Regarding their post-retirement plans, Tendulkar has been taking up some sports ventures, while Dhoni has mostly done endorsements. Recently, they did something related to tennis that has caught the attention of their fans.

    A few pictures of the two have gone viral on social media, as Tendulkar and Dhoni are seen posing on a tennis court, holding a tennis racquet. Also, the same video was seen on the platform, where both are preparing for a tennis match. However, it is not the case, as it seems. While it is nothing more than an ad shoot, the details are still awaited.

    In the meantime, netizens took to the social media platform to express their opinions on the same. One wrote, "Get Kohli and MSD together for an ad anyone 🥲 Ik it's not gonna happen cuz both have high fee😂🥲", the other replied, "Ipl ad. They did together. 2019 IPL".

    One user also commented, "Mutual fund ka ad hoga [Must be a mutual fund ad]", while the comment makes sense, as both are brand ambassadors for the same. Also, another user remarked, "GOATS🔥". Meanwhile, another Twitterati penned, "Too much coolness in one farm", while another authored, "Sachin with emperor of craze".

