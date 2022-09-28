IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Bumrah, Chahal rested; Pant, Ashwin return; as India opts to field

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is taking on South Africa in the opening Thiruvananthapuram T20I on Wednesday. The hosts have won the toss and opted to field, while there are four changes in the Indian XI, with Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal missing.

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal rested; Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin return; as India opts to field against South Africa-ayh
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 6:52 PM IST

    It is the final Twenty20 International (T20I) series for India and South Africa before flying to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 next month. On Wednesday, the opening T20I occurs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, as the hosts have won the coin toss and opted to field first. Meanwhile, the Indians have made four changes in the playing XI compared to the side that faced Australia in the third and final T20I on Sunday. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are the ones to miss out, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin returning.

    After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma voiced, "We are going to bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering, but it's going to be a good batting track. Very important to continue to do what you're doing and keep that momentum in this format."

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS SA 2022-23 - SOURAV GANGULY CONFIRMS SANJU SAMSON'S SELECTION FOR ODIS

    "Very healthy atmosphere in the group, and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes, and so far, we have been doing good and want to continue doing that. Hardik and Bhuvi are rested from the last series. Pant and Arshdeep come in for them. Bumrah and Chahal miss out. Deepak Chahar and Ashwin are back," added Rohit.

    In comparison, South African captain Temba Bavuma sounded, "We probably would have fielded first as well. Good going over the last couple of months. It is an important series for us, and we want to continue all the good work. The guys always enjoy the India trip. The guys' energy is up again, and nice to be back in action after a couple of months. It is a great opportunity for different conditions to Australia but in terms of match practice."

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I - Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.
    SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

