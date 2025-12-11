Image Credit : Getty

Quinton de Kock was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders following his moderate outing in the last IPL season, aggregating just 152 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 21.71 in 8 matches. The South African wicketkeeper-batter was bought for his base price of INR 2 crore in the last IPL auction by KKR, but could not live up to his price tag or the expectations placed on him.

de Kock is back in the auction at a base price of INR 1 crore and is likely to attract bids, with Punjab Kings expected to look at him as a wicketkeeping option after releasing John Inglis from the setup ahead of the mini-auction. Quinton de Kock is an aggressive batter who can anchor the innings at the top and offer solid wicketkeeping, giving PBKS a dependable option with both bat and gloves. Ahead of the auction, the South African wicketkeeper-batter made a massive statement with his 90-run knock in the second T20I against India.