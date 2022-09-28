Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    India is up against South Africa, with three T20Is starting on Wednesday, followed by three ODIs next week. Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Sanju Samson will play the ODI series.

    Sep 28, 2022, 6:14 PM IST

    India is taking on a visiting South Africa, starting with three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) from Wednesday, which would be the hosts' last T20I assignment before the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. The T20I series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the Proteas from next week. On Wednesday, the opening T20I against the Africans is happening at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, is also in the city for the game, as he was asked about the local lad and wicketkeeper-opener Sanju Samson.

    Samson is not a part of the T20I side against South Africa and will also not be flying to Down Under for the T20WC. However, Ganguly did admit that he is fond of Samson's gameplay and is enjoying his gameplay of late. He also confirmed that he would be playing the upcoming ODIs against Proteas, while the Indian squad for the same would be announced later this week.

    "He [Samson] is playing well. He is there, and he played for India. He just missed the World Cup. I'm sure he will be in the thick of things. I think he is playing the One-Days against South Africa also. He is around. He does well for his franchise in the IPL [Rajasthan Royals]. He is the captain. He has done very well for himself," said Ganguly in a meeting with reporters.

    "I believe he is from Trivandrum. You [Trivandrum] have a lot of good players. Rohan Kunnummal got three centuries during the last Ranji Trophy. There's a lot of talent in this part. Basil Thampi is also from here. So, a lot of talents in Kerala. It is no more a football-only state," added Ganguly. Watch his whole interaction above.

