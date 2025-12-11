Image Credit : X

Venkatesh Iyer was the most expensive all-rounder in the IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for a whopping INR 23.75 in the mega IPL auction last year. However, Venkatesh did not justify his price tag in the last IPL season as he could score only 142 runs at an average of 20.29 in 11 matches, and was released by the franchise ahead of the auction in Abu Dhabi. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has played for only KKR in his IPL career since 2021.

Venkatesh Iyer is likely to attract strong bids from the franchises, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru expected to raise the paddle as they look to bolster their middle order and add a flexible all-round option. Given the all-rounder’s flexibility to bat at the top or in the middle and chip in with useful overs, he could be a valuable addition to RCB’s revamped squad for IPL 2026.