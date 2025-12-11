Arshdeep Singh’s seven wides in one over sparked Gautam Gambhir’s anger in the 2nd T20I, aiding South Africa—powered by Quinton de Kock’s fiery 90—to post a huge 214-run target for India. India are currently leading 1-0 in a 5-match T20I series.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly angry after pacer Arshdeep Singh struggled in an opening over of the second T20I of the five-match series against South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, December 11.

After being opted to bat first after winning the toss by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India's bowlers, especially Arshdeep, faced the heat of South Africa opener Quinton de Kock, who unleashed his carnage right from the start of the innings. The southpaw was in devastating form, hitting boundaries and putting the hosts’ bowling attack under constant pressure, leaving them clueless.

Arshdeep Singh was particularly erratic, as he conceded seven wides in a single over, allowing South Africa batters, especially Quinton de Kock, to score freely and accelerate the innings from the very start.

Arshdeep’s Erratic Bowling Angers Gautam Gambhir

After bowling two overs, Arshdeep Singh was brought into the attack in the 11th over, and Quinton de Kock welcomed him by smashing a six. Thereafter, the left-arm pacer conceded two consecutive wide deliveries before forcing a dot. Things got worse for Arshdeep and Team India as he conceded four consecutive wides, allowing South Africa to reach the 100-run mark without facing much resistance.

After six wides, Arshdeep gave away just four runs in the next three balls before conceding the seventh wide on the final ball. The pacer conceded 18 runs in a single over, which included seven wides and 11 runs from the bat, marking one of the most expensive overs in the match.

Arshdeep Singh’s erratic bowling in an over triggered an angry reaction from Gautam Gambhir from the dugout. In a video that went viral on social media, Gambhir was captured on camera shouting instructions and gesturing angrily at Arshdeep Singh, clearly frustrated by the costly over.

Arshdeep Singh’s poor bowling in a single over, wherein he struggled with line and length, put India on the back foot early, allowing South Africa to build momentum and take control of the innings from the start.

South Africa Set 215–run Target for India to Chase

Team India’s decision to bowl first completely backfired as South Africa posted a solid total of 213/4 and set a mammoth 214-run target for the Men in Blue to chase in the second T20I. India are currently leading 1-0 in the five-match series after winning the opening game in Cuttack and will now need a strong batting response to maintain their lead.

Quinton de Kock was the star performer for the Proteas with the bat as he played a brilliant innings of 90 off 46 balls, including 5 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 195.65. Donavan Ferriera (30*), David Miller (20*), and skipper Aiden Markram (29) made valuable contributions to South Africa’s batting.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack with figures of 2/29 at an economy rate of 7.20 in four overs. Axar Patel picked a wicket and conceded 27 runs at an economy rate of 9.00 in 3 overs.

Other bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh (0/54), Jasprit Bumrah (0/45), Hardik Pandya (0/34), and Shivam Dube (0/18), struggled to contain the flow of runs, failing to pick wickets at crucial moments and allowing South Africa to post a commanding total.