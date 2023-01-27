IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I: Prithvi Shaw made to wait for international return as India opts to field

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India is taking on New Zealand in the opening Ranchi T20I on Friday. While the hosts have won the toss and opted to field, Prithvi Shaw has been made for his international return.

    Team India is up against New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, as the former looks to get off to a winning start, carrying the same momentum from the One-Day Internationals, where it clean swept the latter 3-0. With the coin toss playing an important role, the hosts have won it and have opted to bowl first, given the heavy dew reason, which has already begun to settle in. While the home fans were eagerly looking forward to the return of young opener Prithvi Shaw, his return to international cricket has to wait, as he is not a part of the playing XI in this tie.

    After winning the toss, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya stated, "We will have a bowl first. It looks like a good track. I can see dew right now, so we want to bowl first. Just go out there and play the best cricket we know. It is a young team. We will focus on playing good cricket, and playing the ODIs before T20Is makes it easy to pass on. For many, it is an experience just being in the team. Yuzi [Yuzvendra Chahal], Mukesh [Kumar], Jitesh [Sharma] and Prithvi miss out."

    ALSO READ: 'INNOVATION-WISE, SKILL-WISE, I HAVEN'T SEEN A BETTER PLAYER THAN SURYAKUMAR YADAV' - RICKY PONTING

    Meanwhile, NZ captain Mitchell Santner noted, "We were challenged in the ODIs. There is no experience like playing India at home. It would be a challenge for some of the new guys. Looks pretty good. The dew is setting in. It would have been good to bowl first. Putting runs on the board and then defending would be challenging. Tom Latham and [Henry] Nicholls are gone. [Mark] Chapman and [Ish] Sodhi are in."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.
    NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

