IND vs ENG, The Oval ODI: Virat Kohli missed out with groin niggle; India opts to bowl

India and England face off in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opted to bowl first, while Virat Kohli is missing out due to a groin niggle.

After the storm from the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) cools down, India and England switch focus to the extended format of the limited-overs contest. On Tuesday, both teams are locking horns in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at The Oval in London. While the visitors won the T20Is 2-1, the hosts would aim for a turnaround and avenge the defeat in the 50-over format, proving it is the defending world champion. In the meantime, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the coin toss and opted to bowl, while former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is missing out with a groin strain and has been replaced by Shreyas Iyer.

After winning the toss, Rohit quoted, "We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover, and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. [Mohammed] Shami, [Japsrit] Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball."

"It's important to take wickets upfront and brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas. We want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game. Shreyas will bat at three," added Rohit.

On the other hand, English captain Jos Buttler spoke, "We would have done the same thing. We would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself and my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It's great to welcome those guys back. They [Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes] are a few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team that will be the same today."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

ENG: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.