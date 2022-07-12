Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG, The Oval ODI: Virat Kohli missed out with groin niggle; India opts to bowl

    India and England face off in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opted to bowl first, while Virat Kohli is missing out due to a groin niggle.

    IND vs ENG, The Oval ODI: India opts to bowl against England; Virat Kohli missed out with groin niggle-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    After the storm from the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) cools down, India and England switch focus to the extended format of the limited-overs contest. On Tuesday, both teams are locking horns in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at The Oval in London. While the visitors won the T20Is 2-1, the hosts would aim for a turnaround and avenge the defeat in the 50-over format, proving it is the defending world champion. In the meantime, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the coin toss and opted to bowl, while former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is missing out with a groin strain and has been replaced by Shreyas Iyer.

    After winning the toss, Rohit quoted, "We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover, and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. [Mohammed] Shami, [Japsrit] Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball."

    ALSO READ: 'DON'T AGREE WITH THIS CONCEPT OF PLAYERS RESTING' - SUNIL GAVASKAR SLAMS SENIOR PLAYERS

    "It's important to take wickets upfront and brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas. We want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game. Shreyas will bat at three," added Rohit.

    On the other hand, English captain Jos Buttler spoke, "We would have done the same thing. We would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself and my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It's great to welcome those guys back. They [Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes] are a few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team that will be the same today."

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, THE OVAL ODI - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PROBABLES, PREDICTION AND MORE

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
    ENG: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval/1st ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested-ayh

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar Yadav ton in vain as England finishes series on a high against India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

    Recent Stories

    Do not agree with this concept of players resting - Sunil Gavaskar slams senior players-ayh

    'Don't agree with this concept of players resting' - Sunil Gavaskar slams senior players

    ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam to begin on July 29; know details here - adt

    ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam to begin on July 29; know details here

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Video Here's how Malaika Arora reduces her emotional stress RBA

    Video: Here's how Malaika Arora reduces her emotional stress

    Snake hide inside shoe rescued by trained personnel; scary video goes viral - gps

    Snake hide inside shoe rescued by trained personnel; scary video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon