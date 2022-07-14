Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl

    India and England are playing the Lord's ODI on Thursday. The visitors have opted to bowl after winning the toss, while Virat Kohli is back to the playing XI.

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl against England-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    After sheer dominance in the opening One-Day International (ODI), during which India overpowered England by ten wickets, both teams would once again clash in the second ODI, which is being played at Lord's in London on Tuesday. With the visitors leading the three-match series 1-0 following the exceptional outing at The Oval in London on Tuesday, the hosts would look to turn the tide in this do-or-die encounter. Before the match went underway, the Men in Blue won the coin toss and opted to bowl, while former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli returned to the playing XI after missing out on the opener with a groin niggle.

    After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned, "We're going to bowl first. Less grass, but it looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it would be better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. He's [Jasprit Bumrah] a proper bowler, no matter the format. He gives us a different dimension and can bowl in any game phase. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad."

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    "I thought it was quite challenging [to keep wickets], as in England, the ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He [Rishabh Pant] did take some excellent catches. They were essential for us. It [Lord's] is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out, so perfect conditions," concluded Rohit.

    In contrast, English captain Jos Buttler cited, "We would have bowled first as well. A 50-50 decision, to be honest. It seems like a bit of moisture and might be tricky early on. If we can survive that, we should be fine. We're going with the same team. We've got to move on and think it [The Oval loss] as one of those off-days. We always believe that batting is our primary strength, and one game isn't going to change it. What a special time it was [ICC World Cup 2019 win]! Anytime you play at Lord's, it's a great feeling."

    ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022 - INDIA SQUAD FOR T20IS ANNOUNCED; VIRAT KOHLI, JASPRIT BUMRAH UNAVAILABLE

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
    ENG: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone (wk), Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/2nd ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter

    Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree - Sachin Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    'Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree' - Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Bumrah

    Ravichandran Ashwin take: Unfair to be not ruled LBW leg-before-wicket upon switch hit-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin's take: 'Unfair to be not ruled LBW upon switch hit'

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Jasprit Bumrah-Rohit Sharma show helps India go up 1-0 against England; social media jubilant-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Bumrah-Rohit show helps India go up 1-0; social media jubilant

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2022: NTA considering requests to switch exam centre, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar - adt

    CUET UG 2022: NTA considering requests to switch exam centre, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar

    Gender Equality India improves but still ranks 135th out of 146 nations gcw

    Gender Equality: India improves, but still ranks 135th out of 146 nations

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze

    RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati schedule announced; know details here - adt

    RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati schedule announced; know details here

    Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app how to use it All about it gcw

    Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app; All about it

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon