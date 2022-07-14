IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl

India and England are playing the Lord's ODI on Thursday. The visitors have opted to bowl after winning the toss, while Virat Kohli is back to the playing XI.

After sheer dominance in the opening One-Day International (ODI), during which India overpowered England by ten wickets, both teams would once again clash in the second ODI, which is being played at Lord's in London on Tuesday. With the visitors leading the three-match series 1-0 following the exceptional outing at The Oval in London on Tuesday, the hosts would look to turn the tide in this do-or-die encounter. Before the match went underway, the Men in Blue won the coin toss and opted to bowl, while former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli returned to the playing XI after missing out on the opener with a groin niggle.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned, "We're going to bowl first. Less grass, but it looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it would be better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. He's [Jasprit Bumrah] a proper bowler, no matter the format. He gives us a different dimension and can bowl in any game phase. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad."

"I thought it was quite challenging [to keep wickets], as in England, the ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He [Rishabh Pant] did take some excellent catches. They were essential for us. It [Lord's] is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out, so perfect conditions," concluded Rohit.

In contrast, English captain Jos Buttler cited, "We would have bowled first as well. A 50-50 decision, to be honest. It seems like a bit of moisture and might be tricky early on. If we can survive that, we should be fine. We're going with the same team. We've got to move on and think it [The Oval loss] as one of those off-days. We always believe that batting is our primary strength, and one game isn't going to change it. What a special time it was [ICC World Cup 2019 win]! Anytime you play at Lord's, it's a great feeling."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

ENG: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone (wk), Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.