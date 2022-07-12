IND vs ENG 2022: England registers lowest total against India in ODIs; big cheer for Bumrah

India has given a hard time to England in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. The hosts were bundled out for 110, with Jasprit Bumrah bagging a six-for.

Team India rightfully carried its momentum from the recently-concluded three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) against England. In the opening ODI against the same side at The Oval in London on Tuesday, the visitors came up with a dynamic performance with the ball, rattling the hosts out for 110, which happened to be their lowest ODI total against the former. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the Indian bowling attack, finishing with impressive figures of 6/19, while English wicketkeeper-batter cum skipper Jos Buttler (30) was the top scorer. At the same time, social media was all delighted by it.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl after winning the toss, citing the green track and overcast conditions. It turned out to be the perfect decision, as England began on a horror note, losing half of its side for just 26 by the eighth over of the powerplay, with Bumrah bagging four of them.

Eventually, England was down to 68/8 by the 17th, while David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) added 35 for the ninth wicket, which turned out to be the highest partnership of the innings. However, it did not last long, as Bumrah cleaned up the latter in the 14th. Ultimately, the Three Lions got shot out for 110 by the 26th. While Bumrah bagged six, he was also the most economical one from his side.

As for the records scripted during the innings:

It was the second time three English batters from the top four were dismissed for ducks, while the first time was back in 2018 against Australia (Roy, Bairstow & Root).

England lost its fifth wicket at 26, the lowest score at which the fifth wicket has fallen for any side in an ODI vs India.

Bumrah is the third Indian since 2002 to grab four wickets in the opening ten overs of an ODI after Javagal Srinath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bumrah's figure of 6/19 is the third-best Indian ODI bowling figure after Anil Kumble (6/12) and Stuart Binny (6/4).

Bumrah's figure of 6/19 is the fourth-best in ODIs in England.

Bumrah's figure of 6/19 is the best ODI performance at The Oval.

Mohammed Shami bagged 150 ODI wickets and became the fastest Indian to do so (80 innings and 4,071 balls).

It is the sixth instance of Indian seamers getting all ten wickets in an ODI and the first while bowling first.

Brief scores: ENG 110 in 25.2 overs (Buttler- 30; Bumrah- 6/19) vs IND.