    IND vs ENG, The Oval ODI: Twitter relishes Bumrah's destructive spell as England loses 5 at powerplay

    London, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    India aimed to carry the same winning momentum from the just-concluded Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against England. It seems like that's precisely the case in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against the side at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Being put into bat first, the hosts are off to a horrific start, losing five wickets within the powerplay, with just 26 runs on the board, thanks to pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell. He bagged four of the five wickets, dismissing all of them in single figures, besides dismissing three for ducks. As a result, Twitter was delighted by his spell, with 'Boom Boom' trending on the platform.

    It all began with Jason Roy (0) in the second over, with six runs on the board, followed by Joe Root (0) in the same over. In the sixth, he got rid of opener Jonny Bairstow (7) at 17, followed by Liam Livingstone (0) in the eighth, nine runs later. The other man to depart was Ben Stokes (0), who fell to seamer Shami in the third, at the score of seven.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG, THE OVAL ODI - VIRAT KOHLI MISSES OUT WITH GROIN NIGGLE; INDIA OPTS TO BOWL

    Meanwhile, owing to this spell of Bumrah, some records were scripted:

    • It was the second time three English batters from the top four were dismissed for ducks, while the first time was back in 2018 against Australia (Roy, Bairstow & Root).
    • England lost its fifth wicket at 26, the lowest score at which the fifth wicket has fallen for any side in an ODI vs India.
    • Bumrah is the third Indian since 2002 to grab four wickets in the opening ten overs of an ODI after Javagal Srinath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
