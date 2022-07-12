IND vs ENG, The Oval ODI: Twitter relishes Bumrah's destructive spell as England loses 5 at powerplay

India is giving a hard time to England in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah has wreaked havoc, as the hosts have lost five wickets within the powerplay.

India aimed to carry the same winning momentum from the just-concluded Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against England. It seems like that's precisely the case in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against the side at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Being put into bat first, the hosts are off to a horrific start, losing five wickets within the powerplay, with just 26 runs on the board, thanks to pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell. He bagged four of the five wickets, dismissing all of them in single figures, besides dismissing three for ducks. As a result, Twitter was delighted by his spell, with 'Boom Boom' trending on the platform.

It all began with Jason Roy (0) in the second over, with six runs on the board, followed by Joe Root (0) in the same over. In the sixth, he got rid of opener Jonny Bairstow (7) at 17, followed by Liam Livingstone (0) in the eighth, nine runs later. The other man to depart was Ben Stokes (0), who fell to seamer Shami in the third, at the score of seven.

ALSO READ: IND VS ENG, THE OVAL ODI - VIRAT KOHLI MISSES OUT WITH GROIN NIGGLE; INDIA OPTS TO BOWL

Meanwhile, owing to this spell of Bumrah, some records were scripted: