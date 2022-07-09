Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    India and England are clashing in the Edgbaston T20I on Saturday. The hosts have won the toss and opted to bowl, while the visitors would witness the return of Virat Kohli.

    Birmingham, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 6:52 PM IST

    The second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and England is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 50-run win in the opening T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday. While the Three Lions desperately aim for a win in this clash, the Men in Blue aim to seal the series here. As for the match, English skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl. Meanwhile, India has surprisingly made four changes to its side, while former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli returns to the XI after being rested for the first contest.

    During the toss, Buttler framed, "We are going to bowl first. [David] Willey and [Richard] Gleeson come in for Topley and Mills. We are excited for him [Gleeson] to make his debut today. It's a great chance to bounce back. Expect us to come back harder today. It's a fantastic ground. India gets great support here as well."

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    As for Rohit, he communicated, "We would have batted first. It looks like a good pitch. It has been used before for the [T20] Blast game. We need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes. Kohli, [Ravindra] Jadeja, [Jasprit] Bumrah are back, and we have one more change [Rishabh Pant]."

    "These guys [England] are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless but must play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way," concluded Rohit.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022 - VIRAT KOHLI WARMS UP AHEAD OF T20I RETURN IN EDGBASTON (WATCH)

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    ENG: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson and Matthew Parkinson.

