Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs AUS WC final: Disney+Hotstar breaks record with 5.4 crore viewers; sees dip after Kohli's dismissal

    The viewership for the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final on Disney+Hotstar reached 5.4 crore, surpassing the overall concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore during the India vs New Zealand semifinal.

    IND vs AUS WC final: Disney+Hotstar breaks record with 5.4 crore viewers; sees dip after Kohli's dismissal snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Disney+Hotstar, the streaming platform for the ODI World Cup 2023, achieved a record-breaking viewership of 5.4 crore during the final match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. At the time of the record concurrent viewership, India were at 55 for 1 with Indian batting icon Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma at the crease.

    Also read: Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH)

    On Sunday, Rohit Sharma showcased another impressive performance before Australia mounted a comeback, restricting the hosts to 97 for three in 15 overs. The Indian skipper displayed no restraint against the formidable pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlwood in the final. Initiating his onslaught, Rohit (47 off 31) stepped out to hit a boundary through cover off Hazlewood, followed by a streakish boundary over mid-wicket. Throughout his innings, he managed to hit three sixes and four boundaries.

    The early departure of Shubman Gill (4 off 7) did not disrupt the momentum, as Virat Kohli joined Rohit in the middle. Kohli added to the aggression by striking three consecutive fours off Starc. However, Rohit's innings concluded with a spectacular running catch by Travis Head, adding pressure to the hosts. In the following over, Pat Cummins dismissed Shreyas Iyer, caught behind, further challenging the Indian team.

    Shreyas Iyer walked in with the score at 76 for 2, however, returned to the pavilion without disturbing the scoreboard much. A billion hopes was pinned on Virat Kohli, who surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record to register his 50th ODI century during the semifinal against New Zealand. However, the Indian batting icon, who scored 54 off 63 balls, was dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, sending a wave of pin-drop silence at the stadium. India were 148 for 4 in 28/3 overs when Kohli was dismissed.

    What's interesting is that, the Disney+Hotstar concurrent viewership, which once stood at 5.4 crore, saw a drastic dip following Virat Kohli's dismissal. Moments after the 'King' walked back into the pavilion the viewership dropped by a staggering 1 crore views to 4.4 crore. It will be interesting to see if the 5.4 crore viewership record surpasses later in the day as the match progresses.

    Also read: India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team mesmerises with air show at World Cup final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    The viewership for the India vs Australia final on Disney+Hotstar reached 5.4 crore, surpassing the overall concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore during the India vs New Zealand semifinal. The peak viewership occurred during the final overs of India's bowling attack, just before India secured a victory over New Zealand by 70 runs in 48.5 overs.

    During the match, Hotstar recorded an impressive 4.6 crore concurrent viewers when Virat Kohli achieved his 50th ODI century. Additionally, in the same game, Mohammed Shami made history by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 7 wickets in a single match in the Men's World Cup 2023.

    On October 22, the streaming platform achieved an impressive overall concurrent viewership of 4.3 crore during the IND vs NZ match. This figure surpassed the earlier record of 3.5 crore concurrent viewers, which was observed during the IND vs PAK match on October 14.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says "ICC ban a betrayal of the nation" avv

    Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says “ICC ban a betrayal of the nation"

    cricket IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral osf

    IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral (WATCH)

    Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH) snt

    Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH)

    India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli signed jersey from his last ODI ahead of WC final avv

    India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli signed jersey from his last ODI ahead of WC final

    cricket Goosebumps! Over 1 lakh Indians unite for National Anthem at WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH) osf

    Goosebumps! Over 1 lakh Indians unite for National Anthem at WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia:7 snacks to enjoy during ODI World Cup final match gcw eai

    India vs Australia: 7 snacks to enjoy during ODI World Cup final match

    Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says "ICC ban a betrayal of the nation" avv

    Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says “ICC ban a betrayal of the nation"

    cricket IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral osf

    IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral (WATCH)

    ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that' AJR

    ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that'

    Ananya Panday plays with snakes, puppies at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party RKK

    Ananya Panday plays with snakes, puppies at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon