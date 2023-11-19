IND vs AUS WC final: Disney+Hotstar breaks record with 5.4 crore viewers; sees dip after Kohli's dismissal

The viewership for the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final on Disney+Hotstar reached 5.4 crore, surpassing the overall concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore during the India vs New Zealand semifinal.

Disney+Hotstar, the streaming platform for the ODI World Cup 2023, achieved a record-breaking viewership of 5.4 crore during the final match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. At the time of the record concurrent viewership, India were at 55 for 1 with Indian batting icon Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma at the crease.

Also read: Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH)

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma showcased another impressive performance before Australia mounted a comeback, restricting the hosts to 97 for three in 15 overs. The Indian skipper displayed no restraint against the formidable pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlwood in the final. Initiating his onslaught, Rohit (47 off 31) stepped out to hit a boundary through cover off Hazlewood, followed by a streakish boundary over mid-wicket. Throughout his innings, he managed to hit three sixes and four boundaries.

The early departure of Shubman Gill (4 off 7) did not disrupt the momentum, as Virat Kohli joined Rohit in the middle. Kohli added to the aggression by striking three consecutive fours off Starc. However, Rohit's innings concluded with a spectacular running catch by Travis Head, adding pressure to the hosts. In the following over, Pat Cummins dismissed Shreyas Iyer, caught behind, further challenging the Indian team.

Shreyas Iyer walked in with the score at 76 for 2, however, returned to the pavilion without disturbing the scoreboard much. A billion hopes was pinned on Virat Kohli, who surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record to register his 50th ODI century during the semifinal against New Zealand. However, the Indian batting icon, who scored 54 off 63 balls, was dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, sending a wave of pin-drop silence at the stadium. India were 148 for 4 in 28/3 overs when Kohli was dismissed.

What's interesting is that, the Disney+Hotstar concurrent viewership, which once stood at 5.4 crore, saw a drastic dip following Virat Kohli's dismissal. Moments after the 'King' walked back into the pavilion the viewership dropped by a staggering 1 crore views to 4.4 crore. It will be interesting to see if the 5.4 crore viewership record surpasses later in the day as the match progresses.

Also read: India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team mesmerises with air show at World Cup final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

The viewership for the India vs Australia final on Disney+Hotstar reached 5.4 crore, surpassing the overall concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore during the India vs New Zealand semifinal. The peak viewership occurred during the final overs of India's bowling attack, just before India secured a victory over New Zealand by 70 runs in 48.5 overs.

During the match, Hotstar recorded an impressive 4.6 crore concurrent viewers when Virat Kohli achieved his 50th ODI century. Additionally, in the same game, Mohammed Shami made history by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 7 wickets in a single match in the Men's World Cup 2023.

On October 22, the streaming platform achieved an impressive overall concurrent viewership of 4.3 crore during the IND vs NZ match. This figure surpassed the earlier record of 3.5 crore concurrent viewers, which was observed during the IND vs PAK match on October 14.